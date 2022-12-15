Canon U.S.A., Inc. Again Earns Prestigious Center of Excellence Certification from BenchmarkPortal

Canon garners recognition for the 14th consecutive year

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, again saw its Customer Solutions Center earn recognition from BenchmarkPortal, garnering certification as a Center of Excellence for the 14th consecutive year.

Canon earned recognition for the 14th consecutive year from BenchmarkPortal.

Contact centers achieve the Center of Excellence distinction based on rigorous standards of efficiency and effectiveness. The BenchmarkPortal team audited and verified performance indicators and compared that data from other peer organizations, and awarding Center of Excellence designations to customer service contact centers that ranked in the top-10 percent of the centers surveyed.

"Offering quality service and support to our customers is an important way to assist our channel partners and end customers, and to be recognized once again for this prestigious certificate by BenchmarkPortal is a testament to all the hard work put in by our Customer Solutions Center," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This award showcases Canon's dedication to high-quality service and support in our goal to differentiate from the competition."

Judged against a balanced scorecard of metrics for efficiency and effectiveness, Canon's Customer Solutions Center was determined to have demonstrated superior performance on both cost and quality-related metrics compared with its industry peers.

Canon is one of just 10 companies to have ever been recognized as a Center of Excellence for 14 straight years, ranking it among a very select group of companies in BenchmarkPortal's contact center global performance database.

"Maintaining high levels of excellence in the center over a period of years is a wonderful testimony to the contact center management team and the frontline agents – as well as senior managers –who support and encourage this excellence. Canon U.S.A., Inc.'s contact center professionals have shown exceptional dedication and results, for which I commend them," said Bruce Belfiore, CEO of BenchmarkPortal.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information on BenchmarkPortal please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.