Canon U.S.A., Inc., Introduces New Document Scanner Bundle to Help Streamline Operations for Small Businesses

The imageFORMULA DR-C225 II document scanner also offers dynamic, flexible feeding and high-quality imaging. Equipped to scan up to 25 pages per minute in black and white, grayscale or color, this device can hold up to 45 sheets in its feeder and handle a variety of document types and sizes, including certain thick, thin, long and oversized documents, as well as plastic or embossed cards. Delivering high-quality imaging, this scanner also includes features such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to help create searchable and editable information, as well as auto resolution settings for scanning mixed batches of documents and photographs.

Due to its innovative, upright, space-saving design, the imageFORMULA DR-C225 II document scanner can fit into small office spaces, as well as environments that may have a limited desk space. Reflecting Canon's commitment to implementing environmentally conscious features into its devices, this device currently has an EPEATR Silver rating, and it also meets ENERGY STAR guidelines.

"During a time when small businesses need it most, Canon is committed to developing solutions that are designed specifically to support new ways of working," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "As we continue to drive innovation for our customers, we are excited to introduce solutions such as this that combine efficiency with ease of use to help our customers meet ever-changing business demands."

Availability:

The new imageFORMULA DR-C225 II Small Business Edition Powered by Receipt Bank is available for purchase now from Canon U.S.A, Inc., and from select channel partners (MSRP: $449).

For more information, please visit https://shop.usa.canon.com/shop/en/catalog/imageformula-dr-c225-ii-small-business-edition.

