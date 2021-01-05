Canon U.S.A., Inc., is Honored with Two 2020 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards

Platinum Award, Best Email Security Solution: mxHero + Canon MFP mxHero* + Canon MFP have been deemed a Platinum Award winner in the Best Email Security Solution category as a result of its ability to provide an additional layer of email security features and control over email attachments by leveraging powerful cloud storage platforms like Box (purchased separately) to replace scanned email attachments with secure file links.

A cloud service for intelligent email management, mxHero Secure Scan-to-Email feature can integrate with a Canon MFP to help customers collaborate in a safe manner, govern, manage and share information. This solution provides security measures that help control access to attachments without changing the end user's scan workflow. With support for both imageRUNNER ADVANCE and imageCLASS multifunction printers, mxHero helps administrators keep control of email attachments whether they are being scanned in the office, or in a home office environment – addressing today's hybrid work model.

Silver Award, Best Access Control & Authentication System: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX Series + uniFLOW Online + Print via Cloud

In addition, Canon's imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX Series + uniFLOW Online + Print via Cloud combination receives a Silver Award in the category of Best Access Control & Authentication System due to its simple, flexible design, advanced scanning, strong security features, enhanced cloud functionality and usability.

Designed to help customers keep control of access to their systems and critical information, this combination of the MFP and print management solution can help limit unauthorized use and keep valuable and confident information safe. With uniFLOW Online, administrators can establish a requirement for users to identify themselves at the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX device and leverage Secure Print functionality so that documents can only be printed when the user is physically standing at the device and authenticates – regardless of whether the user submitted the print job from their desktop or mobile device.

"Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting public spaces, as well as IT/cyber security networks, and they are calling on innovative companies like Canon U.S.A., Inc., to help them do so," said Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director, American Security Today. "'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry."

The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards, now in their fifth year, is the preeminent United States Homeland Security Awards Program, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. The program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

"Reflecting our company's commitment to developing solutions designed to meet current industry and customer needs, Canon is proud to receive two 2020 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These awards are clear indications that our products can help enable security leaders as they navigate through the hybrid work environment."

