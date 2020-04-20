Canon U.S.A. Introduces New CINE-SERVO 25-250mm T2.95-3.95 Cinema Lens Available In Both EF And PL Mount

"As the lines between broadcast, cinematic and commercial productions continue to blur, it becomes more important to have a seamless product line that can provide solutions across a broad scope of applications," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies and Communications Group. "The CINE-SERVO lens family combines outstanding performance and an unmatched focal range from 17mm up to 1500mm in the three-lens family. The new CINE-SERVO 25-250mm lens adds a great deal of versatility to the lineup, and will soon be a favorite of productions large and small."

Similar to the existing award-winning 17-120mm and 50-1000mm lenses, the CINE-SERVO 25-250mm offers outstanding 4K optical performance thanks to its ultra-low dispersion glass and a large-diameter aspherical lens. Combined with Canon's unique optical design technology, these components work to help correct color fringing and limit chromatic aberration during operation. The lens features Canon's renowned warm color science and an 11-blade aperture that produces a beautiful, smooth bokeh.

The new lens is ideal for cameras with a Super 35mm sensor. While the 10x zoom covers a focal range of 25-250mm, the built-in extender stretches that range to an impressive 375mm with an added benefit of allowing for full-frame sensor coverage with only a stop of difference in light loss.

The servo drive unit included with the 25-250mm lens can be easily removed to allow for manual operation, and the gear pitch is compatible with standard cinema controls of zoom and focus. The EF mount version of the lens allows for the utilization of Canon's proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which provides users with smooth AF operation and high-speed tracking performance, and the PL mount version supports Cooke/i Technology. In addition, like the 17-120mm, the 25-250mm lens also features a macro function to enable close-up shooting.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon CINE-SERVO 25-250mm T2.95-3.95 (CN10x25 IAS S) is scheduled to be available later in 2020 for an estimated retail price of $29,999.00*. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com/cinemalenses

