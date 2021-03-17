Canon U.S.A. Launches A Line Of 4K UHD PTZ Cameras Ready For Integration Into A Variety Of Environments

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for use in a wide-range of applications in broadcast, education, house of worship, sports, and corporate environments, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to introduce the company's first line of 4K UHD PTZ cameras – the CR-N500 and CR-N300 for indoor live-streaming and the outdoor CR-X500.

This new line of cameras capitalizes on Canon's digital imaging and operational expertise from both professional camcorders and network cameras. This enables the cameras to not only deliver brilliant 4K imagery thanks to Canon's CMOS sensors, DIGIC DV 6 Image Processor, and optical zoom lenses, but also smooth pan, tilt and zoom functionality that allows for on-air camera movement. The new indoor PTZ cameras support various video interfaces, including HDMI, IP, and 3G-SDI, and are also compatible with popular live production protocols like NDI|HX®, RTMP and more. The new outdoor PTZ camera supports 12G-SDI, and includes a durable, IP55 rated weather-resistant housing. In addition to the cameras, Canon has also introduced a new remote camera controller, the RC-IP100, which supports IP and serial connections and can operate camera functions such as pan, tilt, zoom, focus, and iris.

"In 2020, Canon introduced the System Integrator Program with the goal of developing strategic relationships with integrators, providing the organizations world-class support and cutting-edge digital imaging equipment," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A.'s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "These new PTZ cameras and remote camera controller were designed with the system integrator market squarely in mind. We are eager to see how these cameras are incorporated into the creative solutions that they develop for end users."

The Vivid CR-N500 4K UHD PTZ Camera

When combined, the 1.0-inch CMOS sensor, 3.2μm pixel pitch, and DIGIC DV 6 image processor featured in the CR-N500 4K UHD PTZ camera provide users with the capability to capture images with high sensitivity, low noise, and a minimum subject illumination of approximately 1.5 lux1.

Utilizing a 15x optical zoom 4K UHD lens, users will also experience cinematic images with shallow depth-of-field and beautifully blurred backgrounds with brilliant image quality. The 15x optical zoom covers a 35mm equivalent focal range of 25.5-382.5mm, and the camera is capable of a variable pan and tilt speed from 0.1° - 100° per second to support smooth on-air movement or fast preset transitions. An independent, built-in three-density ND filter and nine-bladed iris create natural bokeh effects, with diffused, diffracted light. The CR-N500 features Dual Pixel CMOS AF with dual pixel focus guide, as well as face detection and tracking. The CR-N500 also supports Canon Log 3 for color grading and wide dynamic range gamma of 800%, along with image quality mode and adjustment functions to enhance an operator's image customization capabilities from capture to post-production.

The Versatile CR-N300 4K UHD PTZ Camera

The CR-N300 4K UHD PTZ camera uses a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, DIGIC DV 6 image processor, and a 20x optical zoom lens with a 35mm equivalent focal range of 29.3-601mm. The camera features Canon's Hybrid AF system that combines high-precision contrast AF and high-speed phase-difference AF, allowing operators to gain focus and lock-in subjects even in dim or dark situations. The variable pan speed of the camera clocks in at 0.2° - 300° per second and the variable tilt speed is 0.2° - 170° per second. The CR-N300 can also be used as a webcam via a USB connection.

The CR-N300 is equipped with four unique scene modes: portrait, sports, low-light, and spotlight, which allows users to select the mode most suitable for the desired subject.

Portrait Mode achieves sharp focus while blurring the background.

achieves sharp focus while blurring the background. Sports Mode enhances the ability to capture moving objects.

enhances the ability to capture moving objects. Low-Light Mode brightens images when in dim or dark shooting situations.

brightens images when in dim or dark shooting situations. Spotlight Mode allows users to capture beautiful images in brightly lit situations.

The CR-N300 and the CR-N500 both offer peace of mind, being backed by Canon's 3-year limited warranty. (See website for more information)

The All-Weather CR-X500 4K UHD PTZ Camera

The Canon CR-X500 4K UHD PTZ is rated IP55 for water and dust resistance, and is designed for outdoor uses including sports, news/weather coverage, and television production. The camera features a 1.0-inch CMOS sensor that captures 4K UHD images in 60p/4:2:2/10-bit. The sensor's 3.2μm pixel pitch combined with dual DIGIC DV 6 image processors produces improved signal-to-noise ratio from previous HD models and a minimum subject illuminance of 3 lux. The camera features a 15x 4K UHD lens with an optical 35mm equivalent zoom range of 25.5-382mm. When the camera is in FHD mode, operators can use the camera's 4K multi-pixel sensors for up to a 30x advanced zoom. Dual Pixel CMOS AF, Canon's renowned and popular autofocus system, allows for superb tracking performance and successfully captures 4K scenes where outstanding accuracy is required. Image Stabilization mode helps to reduce camera shake and produces stable and clear images even in windy conditions, and a built-in wiper helps to clear away rain from the camera. The camera also supports Canon Log 3 for color grading and a wide dynamic range gamma of 800%, as well as image quality mode and adjustment functions to enhance an operator's image customization capabilities.

Features of the Canon RC-IP100 Camera Remote Controller

The Canon RC-IP100 camera remote controller supports IP and serial connections and is compatible with all three of the new PTZ cameras, allowing operators to control multiple cameras simultaneously. By virtue of the control and seesaw zoom levers and 7-inch touch panel, users can control each camera's functions such as pan, tilt, zoom, focus, and iris. When connected via IP, it is possible to control up to 99 CR-N500/CR-N300 cameras, and when connected via serial, an outdoor CR-X500 can be controlled, allowing for a total of 100 cameras.

Included with the Indoor PTZ Cameras is the Remote Camera Control Application software which allows PC users to register up to 20 cameras, viewing up to nine different cameras live at once. Full camera control, including setting trace functions and presets, is easily accessible with the click of a mouse.

Along with the new PTZ cameras and controller, Canon is also introducing a newly-developed XC Protocol2 that offers control and communication with select Canon video production devices for high quality video streaming over IP. Later this year, Canon will look to release new firmware to introduce the new XC protocol to select Cinema EOS System cameras.

Availability

The Canon CR-N500, CR-N300, CR-X500 4K UHD PTZ cameras and RC-IP100 camera remote controller are scheduled to be available in the Summer of 2021*. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

®NDI is a trademark or registered trademark of NewTek, Inc. in the United States and other countries

* Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice

1 3840 × 2160: Approx. 1.5 lux (shutter speed 1/30 sec., frame rate 29.97P, gain 33.0 dB)

1920 ×1080: Approx. 3 lux (shutter speed 1/60 sec., frame rate 59.94P, gain 33.0 dB)

2 CR-X500 is not supported

