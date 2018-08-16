Canon U.S.A. Offers uniFLOW Online 2018.1 to Help Foster Workplace Productivity

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To build upon the uniFLOW Online cloud-based print management solution, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announces the latest quarterly update with enhanced features delivered automatically through the cloud to help businesses improve productivity and control costs through a cloud print and scan management solution with security features. Designed to improve usability and broaden its functionality, uniFLOW Online 2018.1 offers users easier setup tools, enhanced security features, and the option of a new scanning subscription at an additional cost.

With uniFLOW Online 2018.1, enterprises and employees can enjoy the combination of printing and scanning with security features, as well as cost tracking features, without needing to invest in a server infrastructure for this solution. With the new scan subscription and the goal to help foster workplace flexibility given the rising remote working trends in the Office of the Future, users can now scan directly to any of the following cloud-based destinations: Box®*, Google Drive®, Microsoft OneDrive®/OneDrive® for Business, Dropbox®, Evernote®, and Microsoft SharePoint® Online.**

uniFLOW Online 2018.1 and the latest update of the Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE firmware will release together to simplify the setup and configuration of these new solutions into a workflow environment. With the firmware update, customers can install the required MEAP applets and establish the connection to a uniFLOW Online tenant directly via a new button on the device's user interface.

By using personal, authenticated print queues, the enhanced uniFLOW Online 2018.1 solution allows employees to print confidential documents to a compatible, networked imageRUNNER ADVANCE MFP from compatible mobile devices from virtually any location. The Single Sign on to Cloud Service function allows users to access and scan documents directly to themselves, or into their cloud storage account, without entering an ID or password.

uniFLOW Online 2018.1 aims to improve workplace productivity by giving administrators the ability to track and assess printing, copying, faxing and scanning costs directly within the cloud. Reporting capabilities and a real-time online dashboard can allow administrators to pinpoint areas in need of attention or adjustments to workflow.

As with all uniFLOW editions, administrators will be able to restrict printer access to authorized users only, helping to limit the misuse of print, scan, copy and fax functionalities by unauthorized users. Employees will additionally be able to save time by modifying finishing options before their print jobs are released. Administrators can allocate costs to individual users.

Availability



The updated uniFLOW Online 2018.1 is compatible with Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE products and select imageCLASS solutions. uniFLOW Online 2018.1 is available now through Canon authorized dealer channels and Canon Solutions America. Prices are set by dealers and may vary.

For more information, visit www.usa.canon.com.

