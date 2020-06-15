Canon U.S.A. Sponsored and Participated In the Virtual 15th Annual Japan Center Essay Competition Awards Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to support education and youth, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, sponsored and participated in the 15th Annual Japan Center Essay Competition Awards Program on June 13, 2020. With the program promoting awareness and understanding of Japanese culture in the United States while helping young Americans broaden their international horizons, seven students were awarded prizes including Canon products for their thought-provoking essays. Canon U.S.A., Inc. and the Japan Center at Stony Brook University have a longstanding partnership, which began in 2005 by former President and Chief Executive Officer of Canon U.S.A., Inc., the late Mr. Kinya Uchida. The Essay Competition, now in its 15th year, is an example of this partnership. Canon U.S.A., Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Kazuto Ogawa spoke at the virtual awards ceremony and congratulated the winners.

"At Canon U.S.A. Inc., we firmly personify Canon's corporate philosophy of Kyosei which means 'all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future.' We believe we have a responsibility to give back to the communities in which we live and work as well as support and foster education among the youth," Mr. Ogawa said. "Our support of the 15th Annual Japan Center Essay Competition at Stony Brook University is just one example. I'm proud of the work of the Japan Center as well as all the students who authored such passionate essays showcasing their understanding of Japanese culture and further spreading our Kyosei message."

There were 167 essays submitted by students from high school to college undergraduates in the New York metropolitan area. Each essay focused on one or more aspects of Japan including art, culture, tradition, history and society, which connected to their personal experiences, views, and/or future goals. Selected by a committee of judges, the seven winners received awards including a Canon EOS or PowerShot camera. The winners are:

High School Division Winners:

First Place winner: Nathaniel Goodyear, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts

of Music & Art and Performing Arts Second Place winner: Rebecca L. Smith, The Brearley School

Third Place winner: Jenny Huang, Stuyvesant High School

College Division Winner:

First Place winner: Sailesh Srinivas , Stony Brook University

Uchida Memorial Award:

Lynca Saito, Stuyvesant High School

Special A Award:

Hannah Mirando , Cornell University

Special B Award:

Kelly Su , Brooklyn Technical High School

"Canon U.S.A. has been a committed partner in supporting us to promote education and research in the study of Japanese culture," said Dr. Iwao Ojima, the President of the Japan Center at Stony Brook University. "The purpose of the Japan Center at Stony Brook University is to create a bridge between the university and the local community to promote education, research and cultural activities related to Japan and we could not be more proud of this year's essay competition and the sponsorship from Canon U.S.A."

The first Japan Center Essay Competition, organized by Stony Brook University in New York and supported by Canon U.S.A., was held during the 2005-2006 school year. Since its inaugural year, there have been 3,076 submissions from 243 schools. This educational program can promote inclusion and encourage people to appreciate different cultures and ideas.

Each of the winning essays can be found on the Japan Center's website.

About Japan Center at Stony Brook University

The Japan Center at Stony Brook University was established in January 2003. It is operated by university faculty members, alumni and influential members of the local community. The Center organizes symposiums, lectures, workshops, performances, film festivals, educational events, and outreach programs. The aim of the Japan Center Essay Competition is to promote awareness and understanding of Japan in the United States and to help young Americans broaden their international horizons.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

