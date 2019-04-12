Canon U.S.A. to Showcase Capabilities in the Telemedicine Market at ATA19 Annual Conference and Expo

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce its presence at the ATA19 Annual Conference and Expo, to be held from April 14-16 at New Orleans's Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. According to the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), host of the event, the ATA19 is expected to be attended by a variety of healthcare professionals and technology experts to focus on new ways to help improve healthcare delivery for the benefit of patients. Canon will take this opportunity to showcase the capabilities of Canon eye-screening technology in booth #519.

The focal point of Canon U.S.A.'s presence at the show will be the teleretinal solution consisting of the CR-2 PLUS AF Digital Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera and imageSPECTRUM Image Management System software, which is sold separately. The CR-2 PLUS AF camera can help industry professionals capture ultra-high resolution retinal images, while the imageSPECTRUM Image Management Software can help facilitate efficient workflows1. The target market for the Canon teleretinal solution is eye-care practitioners using either the Windows® 7 with SQL 2012 or Windows with SQL 2016 operating system, including both optometrists and ophthalmologists.

"Canon U.S.A. is proud to participate in ATA19 alongside healthcare professionals and leaders from an array of healthcare and technology sectors," says Tsuneo Imai, vice president and general manager, Healthcare Solutions, Business Information Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are excited to showcase the Canon teleretinal solution consisting of the CR-2 PLUS AF camera and imageSPECTRUM Image Management System Software for use in eye-care diagnostic screening."

Through the advanced Canon EOS optics and CMOS image-capture technology, the CR-2 PLUS AF camera has the ability to help healthcare professionals capture ultra-high resolution retinal images efficiently with a customized 24-megapixel digital camera. The Auto Capture function determines the appropriate moment to capture an image by analyzing when exposure and focus are ideal. The CR-2 PLUS AF camera includes a non-invasive Fundus Auto-fluorescence imaging mode that provides the reviewer with the ability to quickly assess the condition of the RPE layer.

The imageSPECTRUM Image Management Software is an intuitive software solution providing image management and portability functionality to help improve efficiency in workflow for the capture and transmission of retinal images across networks that use Windows 7 with SQL 2012 or Windows 10 with SQL 2016 operating system2. The software includes a set of digital RGB filters to assist with the viewing of suspect pathologies and an opacity suppression tool to help provide clear images of the eye when cataracts are involved. By using the CR-2 PLUS AF retinal camera in tandem with the imageSPECTRUM software, healthcare professionals using one of the operating systems listed above can perform retinal screenings, and then quickly transmit the images to doctors' offices thousands of miles away, both domestic and abroad1, to assist in making a diagnosis2.

For more information about Canon eye care devices and solutions, please visit http://www.usa.canon.com/eye-care.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Requires Windows 7 with SQL 2012 or Windows 10 with SQL 2016 operating system. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

2 Requires internet access and imageSPECTRUM Image Management System software to both send and receive data.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

