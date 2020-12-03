Canon U.S.A.’s PRISMAsync Color Print Server v7 for imagePRESS Receives G7® Certification from Idealliance

Recognized by Idealliance as the first embedded complete closed loop G7 ® system for electrophotography in 2016, Canon's PRISMAsync Color Print Server continues to help its customers easily monitor and verify their conformance to the G7 ® standards in production printing. Through solutions such as these, commercial printers and in-plant print centers can incorporate the G7 ® calibration process into their operations by eliminating some of the barriers that have prevented adoption. In doing so, this can help them to reduce waste, improve print quality, support customers' preference for consistent color output, and empower quick adaptation.

To determine solutions that meet the G7® grayscale definition, Idealliance establishes a certification process to evaluate the ability of a system to calibrate a printing device using four 1-D Curves. Utilizing a G7® Certified System allows the ability to operate a consistent G7-managed workflow, which can help expand efficiencies, reduce costs of operation and increase production of printed materials. Implementing G7® calibration and reporting into the PRISMAsync server helps to reduce the need for customers to purchase and integrate additional software. The PRISMAsync Color Print Server v7 can help users streamline the calibration and profiling processes, as well as eliminate the need for manual measurements through the inline spectral sensor on the imagePRESS C10010VP Series of digital color presses.

"When we installed our Canon imagePRESS C10000VP, we began using PRISMAsync because of its functionality and G7® capabilities," said Brad Steven, IT/digital production manager, Print-Tech Inc. "My operators fell in love with the solution and continue to comment on how much more efficient PRISMAsync is for managing their production."

Through its new G7® Grayscale verification and color-space validation print report functions, PRISMAsync Color Print Server v7 is designed to help increase operator efficiency, as well as introduce an innovative new "Remote Match" function for synchronizing print controller settings across a fleet of PRISMAsync-driven, same-series imagePRESS production digital presses. In addition, G7® Grayscale and color-space validation reports can now be printed as well as saved electronically, thus providing customers with multiple ways of tracking and recording conformance over time.

"Idealliance's G7® Certified System designation is a great accomplishment for companies to achieve within the production printing industry, and Canon U.S.A., Inc., is proud to receive this certification for another one of its solutions," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "G7® System Certification for PRISMAsync Color Print Server v7, as well as the new PRISMAsync "Remote Match" functionality, further demonstrate our continued commitment towards providing solutions that can help streamline efficiencies for our customers."

