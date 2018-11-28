Canon Whitepaper Offers Key Strategies for Implementing Robotic Process Automation

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) has issued a new whitepaper in its future-ready leadership series. "Key Strategies for Implementing Robotic Process Automation" examines how deploying software robots can enable organizations to execute current business processes faster and more accurately, 24x7. The benefits can be significant and include improving operational accuracy; enhancing compliance; achieving cost reductions and increasing scalability.

Canon's whitepaper spotlights how robotic process automation (RPA) is changing many business scenarios, such as when a new employee joins a company. Typically in this situation IT managers need to update the employee information in numerous systems, entering and copying the data from one platform to another. Or, consider call center operators who have to have to look into different applications in order to collect relevant data about a customer.

These are examples of tasks that employees perform daily—tasks that are mainly routine but demand a significant amount of time.

Robotic process automation enables organizations to release workers from these types of time-intensive, manual processes. They can focus their talents on more strategic activities that can drive the business forward by more efficiently serving employees and customers.

The paper offers a special focus on strategies for solving important RPA implementation challenges. These include addressing the concerns of employees when they become aware of automation projects such as RPA; being realistic in defining the business outcome to senior leadership and reviewing data for accuracy prior to deploying an RPA pilot project.

