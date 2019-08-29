Canon's imagePROGRAF TA Series Printers Open Up Large Format Printers to a New Audience

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed to benefit entry-level print customers, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the new imagePROGRAF large-format 5-Color 24-inch TA-20 and 36-inch TA-30 printers. The TA Series offers end users Canon's high-quality software and overall brand value in a cost-efficient, easy-to-use solution built to help stimulate workflow and productivity for small businesses and first-time large-format print users.

The multi-purpose imagePROGRAF TA Series is great for posters, technical documents, and designs. These new devices provide users the ability to print on water resistant media for outdoor signage by utilizing Canon's high yield TD pigment ink. Unlike printers that use dye ink, the TA Series uses pigment ink that can produce posters that can be used for up to 6 months outdoors1— no lamination needed when using Canon's water resistant media! With the ability to print borderless on all paper sizes, these models help eliminate the need for manual cutting. With wireless2 capabilities, users can print from anywhere in the office.

The TA printers also include Canon's free poster creation software, PosterArtist Lite, allowing customers to easily design and print professional posters. These devices also come standard with a layout software enabling users to easily nest images minimizing paper waste and can print directly from Microsoft Office3 with ease.

As seen through its fast print speeds and precise ink placement, the TA Series incorporates features designed to stand out in the current market. With the ability to print a 24x36 inch document or poster in as fast as 27 seconds, on plain paper using Fast (Q5) mode4, Canon's technology gets the job done. The series' air-feeding system offers end users high quality, consistent printing which is designed to help increase productivity by helping the paper to remain straight to reduce wrinkles and paper jams.

"In order to evolve in the competitive large-format inkjet market, it is important for companies to develop productive, user-friendly solutions intended to meet customer and market demands," said Shinichi Yoshida executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With the new TA Series, users now have access to a printer complete with a full set of ink and software suite for a streamlined customer experience that is ready right out of the box."

The TA printers ship standard with a total of 330 ml ink, 164% more ink than the comparable HP5 device, and 157% more ink than the comparable Epson6 device currently offered.

Designed for small businesses and home offices, the TA-20 and TA-30 devices are compact, quiet printers created to fit into small office spaces and cause less disruption in the workplace. To benefit overall user experience, these models feature a cost-efficient economy print mode, which allows for 40% less ink usage than standard mode4. Additionally, Canon provides an on-the-fly ink tank technology that gives users the ability to replace ink during printing, helping to reduce the amount of media and ink wasted.

For added ease of use, features include instructional videos to help entry-level users get the greatest knowledgeable value from their device. Users are able to access these informational videos by scanning the QR code displayed on the printer's operation panel on their smart phone.

Availability:

The new imagePROGRAF TA Series is now available through Canon authorized dealers.

To learn more about the imagePROGRAF TA Series, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

1 Testing conducted in accordance with ISO 18930, JEITA CP-3901A and ISO 18947 standards.

2 Wireless printing requires a working network with wireless 802.11b/g or 802.11n capability. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network clients.

3 Windows® 7, 8.1, 10 (32/64bit), Windows® Server 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, 2016 (64bit)

4 Quality may vary depending on media type and mode

5 Information obtained from HP.com as of August 2019. Comparable printer is the T125.

6Information obtained from Epson.com as of August 2019. Comparable printer is the T3170.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

