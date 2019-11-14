Canon's new CMOS Sensor Evaluation Kits Are Now Available Through Authorized Distributors

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding the company's CMOS sensor business offerings, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the availability of the first Canon CMOS Sensor Evaluation Kits starting November 15, 2019. These high-quality, easy to use evaluation kits are a key tool to be able to test sensor performance firsthand and kick start product development. The evaluation kits will be available through authorized distributors: Phase 1 Technology Corp, Macnica Americas Inc. and Digi-Key Electronics.

Canon's pixel-level innovations offer sensor options for ultra-high resolution, ultra-high sensitivity, low noise and global shutter, as well as a specialized RGB-NIR color filter array. The advanced components of the kit will help developers test sensor features and performance to help ensure a fit with their application across a variety of industries, including biomedical, medical imaging, machine vision, robotics, aerial mapping, astronomy, satellite technology, pathological phenotyping and other demanding imaging applications**.

"Understanding that image sensors are an important driving force behind the competitive digital imaging industry, Canon is excited to add these CMOS Sensor Evaluation Kits to our portfolio," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Continuing with the mission to develop technology which can ultimately help end-users increase efficiency and productivity that potentially results in a higher ROI, Canon's Evaluation Kits allow OEMs, solutions providers, authorized distributors, integrators and others in search of advanced components to test and build unique vision systems."

Canon has selected Critical Link, LLC, a leader in embedded solutions, to develop these new evaluation kits for three of Canon's CMOS image sensors: the ultra-high-resolution 120MXS sensor, the high-sensitivity 35MMFHDXS sensor, and the global shutter 3U5MGXSBA sensor. Along with a fully functioning camera containing a pre-installed sensor and a USB interface for easy testing, assets, including the VHDL code and sensor design files* from the supplied camera, are also available to help accelerate the development process for a company's own imaging system.

These kits will allow solutions providers to explore and expand imaging capabilities, leveraging Canon's core CMOS sensor technologies and high-quality imaging solutions. Each evaluation kit consists of a camera with a pre-installed Canon CMOS sensor, and will include:

Accessory package for out-of-the-box operation (quick start guide, power supply, cables).

Embedded software to setup the sensor, acquire image data and communicate over USB 3.1 interface with any USB 3 compliant UI.

PC-based UI application available for download to communicate with the camera.

Sensor board design files and source code*.

VHDL code for the FPGA*.

Note that there is no lens included with the kits.

For more information on Canon sensors, please visit canon-cmos-sensors.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Available upon request with an NDA.

** Any business developing a product that incorporates the CMOS sensor is responsible for compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations relating to such product and the marketing and sale thereof.

