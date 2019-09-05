Canon's New DP-V3120 4K Reference Display Delivers Unprecedented HDR Capabilities

"HDR content is the latest frontier in creating television and movies that more closely resemble the look and feel of the world around us," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With the new DP-V3120 4K Reference Display, Canon is equipping postproduction houses with the high brightness, rich black levels and high contrast ratio which helps properly monitor and develop video with high dynamic range. Together with the built-in suite of utilities that comprise our HDR Toolkit, we have created the proverbial total package for HDR production."

The DP-V3120 features a display engine, improved local dimming algorithm and LED backlighting system designed by Canon and an IPS LCD panel. The color reproduction, high resolution and high contrast featured on the display enable accurate checking of content captured in 4K and/or HDR.

The DP-V3120 exceeds the Dolby Vision™ required monitor specifications*** including General Monitor Specifications and Grey Scale Reproduction to meet the requirement of Dolby Vision™ certified post-production facilities. With this achievement, Canon further proves its ability to support the efficient production of high-quality visual content and meet the various needs of content production workflows.

The display also features 12G-SDI terminals (four IN and four OUT) to enable simultaneous comparing of HDR and SDR content in dual view mode, multiple video inputs in quad view mode, or up to an 8K input signal. Other functions include the HDR Toolkit, featuring HDR capable vectorscope, waveform monitor and histogram. False color analysis, pixel level value checking and split screen HDR versus SDR comparison are also possible. In addition, the DP-V3120's LAN interface allows the display to be controlled remotely over a network using a web browser.

Pricing and Availability

The DP-V3120 is currently scheduled to be available in November for an estimated retail price of $39,000****. For more information, please visit, usa.canon.com/provideo.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Among 4K professional reference displays based on Canon research as of September 5th, 2019.

**Contrast of 2000000:1 achieved using a 4K (4096 x 2160 pixel) LCD panel, maximum white luminance of 2000 cd/m2, black luminance of 0.001 cd/m2. Based on a Canon survey. Additionally, luminance values are factory default standards and are not guaranteed.

*** Based on "Dolby Vision™ Certified Mastering Facilities Colorgrading Systems and Monitors Version 1.3" (published in September 2019) required specifications for video production workflows promoted by Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

**** Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

