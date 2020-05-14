Canon's New imagePROGRAF TA-20 MFP L24ei Expands Printing Capabilities for Small Businesses

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent Canon Print for Action survey, developed by Ipsos1, 76% of Americans say the quality and graphics of the print is what captures their attention. With this in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the new imagePROGRAF TA-20 MFP L24ei solution. Designed to expand printing opportunities and business growth for the entry-level, low-volume customer, the 24-inch scan-to-copy/file/ multifunction printer (MFP) is ideal for small businesses, teachers, architects, engineers, as well as consulting firms.

Utilizing SingleSensor Technology2, the imagePROGRAF TA-20 MFP L24ei scanner includes integrated control panels that allow customers to operate the scanner simply and easily. This scanner technology helps to provide consistent, better color accuracy with more detail in the shadows and highlights than a staggered contact image sensor (CIS) scanner. This low-cost solution can also scan single documents into a multipage PDF.

As 44% of Americans say they hang up posters to personalize their space1, Canon implements two key features, LUCIA TD Pigment Ink and PosterArtist Lite, standard into this printer to provide customers with the opportunity to produce and design high-quality images, posters and office documents. PosterArtist Lite allows customers to easily design and print posters, while LUCIA TD Pigment Ink is able to bring these designs to life through its ability to print on a wide variety of media including water resistant media for short-term outdoor signage.

Additionally, the imagePROGRAF TA-20 MFP L24ei helps to streamline efficiency for customers. Built with productivity in mind, key features include its ability to print a 24x36 inch poster in as fast as 27 seconds on plain paper using Fast (Q5) mode3, and its air-feeding system, which helps the paper to remain level throughout the printing process in order to reduce wrinkles and paper jams. Designed with a small footprint and quiet print modes, this solution serves as a great device that can help meet the needs of small businesses.

"We are seeing the need for more advanced solutions in the entry-level, large-format inkjet market, and, in response to meet customer need, Canon is proud to deliver the imagePROGRAF TA-20 MFP L24ei for entry-level professionals," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Small businesses require solutions that can promote productivity and expand their business growth, and this printer can help them do that and more."

The imagePROGRAF TA-20 MFP L24ei is now available through Canon authorized dealers, and ships standard with a total of 330 ml ink.

