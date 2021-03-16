Canoo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV) ("Canoo" or the "Company"), a company developing breakthrough purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile platform architecture, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, March 29, 2021. The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards and accessible here.

Date: Monday, March 29, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-9169

International dial-in: 201-493-6755

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after shortly after the conclusion of the call on the same day through April 12, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853 International replay number: 201-612-7415, Replay ID: 13717729.

About Canoo

Canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. Canoo has offices in Los Angeles and the Dallas metroplex area.

For more information, please visit www.canoo.com .

For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com .

For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com .

