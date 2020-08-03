Canopy by Hilton Opens in Heart of Philadelphia

"Canopy Philadelphia is proud to announce we have officially opened our doors in the lively East Market neighborhood of Center City," John Fricke, General Manager Canopy Philadelphia Center City. "While we have been anticipating this opening for quite some time, we feel now is the right time to bring our boutique lifestyle hotel experience to guests looking for a safe and welcoming place to stay in the City of Philadelphia."

Locally Inspired Design

Developed as an adaptive reuse of Philadelphia's historic Stephen Girard Building, BLT Architects, an integrated architecture firm, worked in collaboration with interior designer AvroKo to pay homage to the City's historic roots while creating an authentic modern experience. The design applies many of the original Beaux-Arts architectural elements to create a contemporary interpretation featuring plasterwork, rosettes, columns, and detailing.

The hotel design is brought to life by its bold energy, colors and patterns, which are inspired by Philadelphia's vibrant history of art and culture. Specifically, the hotel nods to Philadelphia's lineage of hip-hop culture by incorporating the early looks "Big Fashion" which is displayed by the property's vibrant patterning on fabrics, and eye-catching pops in the material selections. Notably, the hotel's robust art program – which is heavily inspired by Philadelphia's modern street art – often refers back to the hip-hop genre to create the hotel's unique modern Beaux-Arts hybrid. With an emphasis on creating a truly local experience, Canopy Philadelphia invited local artists to contribute their vision for many of the larger murals throughout the hotel.

Located in the birthplace of the modern U.S. department store, the public space at Canopy Philadelphia mirrors the experience of walking through a large department store with a focus on millwork detailing and reflecting display cases. Throughout the retreat, guests can experience a collection of Philly-centric shoppable retail such as home goods, jewelry, gifts and more. The retail experience has been specifically curated for this location by local collector and retailer, Kate Egan, owner of the local luxury lifestyle and jewelry stores, Egan Day and Egan Day Rittenhouse.

Eat. Drink. Smile.

Canopy Philadelphia has introduced enhanced health and safety protocols in response to COVID-19. Because of this, The Wayward, Canopy Philadelphia's first floor restaurant, will open its outdoor dining on August 3, 2020 in a limited capacity to ensure adherence to physical distancing recommendations. The restaurant will offer flavorful and approachable American dishes that borrow inspiration from French ingredients and techniques as a tribute to the building's namesake Stephen Girard, who traveled from France to the United States to build a home in Philadelphia.

We've Got You Covered

Canopy Philadelphia provides a range of amenities to suit our guests. Several include:

Approximately 3,600 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space

Complimentary Canopy Bikes for exploring the city

Rooms and suites with signature Canopy beds, free WiFi, and Just-Right extras

Locally curated retail, that features products from local artisans

A 24-hour fitness center

As Canopy Philadelphia responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted in order to adhere to health and safety guidance from local government. To emphasize our commitment to the health and safety of our guests, Canopy Philadelphia is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program, a new program to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in Hilton properties around the world. In a first for the hospitality business, Hilton has collaborated with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, and consulted with Mayo Clinic to develop elevated processes and Team Member training to help Hilton guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out. Hilton CleanStay will build upon the already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene at Hilton properties worldwide, where hospital-grade cleaning products and upgraded protocols are currently in use. The initiative will create a focus on cleanliness that will be visible to guests throughout their entire stay – in their guest rooms, restaurants, fitness rooms and in other public spaces.

Canopy Philadelphia has also activated next generation technology that will create a minimal contact stay for all guests through the Hilton Honors App. Through the application, guests can manage most aspects of their stay with Hilton's Connected Room, a high-tech hotel room that allows guests to control and personalize their stay at Canopy Philadelphia from one device. This includes preferences for TV channels and streaming apps, as well as lighting and temperature controls. Additionally, the Hilton Honors App offers the Hilton Digital Key program, enabling Canopy Philadelphia guests to access their own hotel room, fitness center, pool and other hotel areas using their smartphone. The innovation delivers an improved, low-contact experience for Hilton guests, a smart technology investment for hotel owners, and energy consumption savings that benefit society.

The Neighborhood

Located in the East Market neighborhood of Center City, Canopy Philadelphia is just steps away from Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market, the Fashion District, the Pennsylvania Convention Center, City Hall and more. Conveniently situated between the city's historic and business districts, Canopy Philadelphia offers unbeatable accessibility with a variety of shopping and dining options just outside our doorstep. Within the vibrant East Market neighborhood itself, the hotel is steps away from a local, organic grocery store, a luxury full-service fitness club, a high-end doggie daycare, groomer and vet as well as several locally-owned restaurants, bars and much more. An extension of the hotel's patio, East Market's 10,000 square foot courtyard is a sunlit oasis in Center City compete with swings, café tables and chairs and string lights. Throughout the year the space is used for pop-up community event such as beer gardens, yoga classes, art exhibits and community-based activations.

About East Market

East Market is a dynamic mixed-used project blending urban shopping and dining experiences with contemporary work and living spaces. The pedestrian-oriented development in the heart of Philadelphia has revitalized an entire city block, from Market to Chestnut, and 11th to 12th Streets. Here, you can live at two incredible apartment towers, The Girard or The Ludlow, work at 1100 Ludlow, shop and dine at one of our many retailers, or just hang out on Chestnut Walk and Ludlow Street with a cup of coffee and your dog. The project is owned on behalf of a client by National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, an investment manager specializing in build-to-core, developing and owning large-scale, urban commercial and multifamily projects on behalf of its institutional clients; Joss Realty Partners, a New York-based private real estate investment firm; Young Capital LLC, a Philadelphia-based real estate investment firm affiliated with Classic Management, Inc.; and SSH Real Estate, one of the largest privately held commercial real estate companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region. East Market is being developed by National Real Estate Development, the full-service development arm of National Real Estate Advisors. For more information, please visit www.eastmarket.com and follow the conversation at @EastMarketPHL.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 54 existing hotels and resorts; more than 120 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

About the Stephen Girard Building

The historic Stephen Girard Building was built in 1896 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Designed by famous architect James Hamilton Windrim, the building originally served as the headquarters for the Directors of City Trusts, the city agency that managed the charitable assets of renowned merchant and banker Stephen Girard. Today, the building is occupied by Canopy Philadelphia Center City, a new 236-room lifestyle hotel that is part of the Hilton (NYSE: HLT) portfolio. The property is owned by Girard Square B NY LP, a group of investment partners including National Real Estate Advisors, LLC on behalf of its clients, Girard Square Investors Holdings, LLC, as well as Girard Square Partners LP and U.S. Bank.

