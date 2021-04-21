Canopy Growth Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits for CBD Beverage Portfolio

The Company Will Tap into Southern Glazer's Established Distribution Network to Bring Quatreau, its CBD-Infused Sparkling Water, to U.S. Retailers

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, CBD and vaporization device company, today announced Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits ("Southern Glazer's"), the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, as the distribution partner for its U.S. portfolio of CBD-infused beverages. This partnership announcement follows the recent launch of Quatreau – Canopy's first line of CBD-infused beverages sold in the U.S market.

"Through this groundbreaking partnership, we will leverage Southern Glazer's established distribution network to bring our CBD beverage portfolio to retailers and consumers across the U.S. market," said Julious Grant, Chief Commercial Officer, Canopy Growth. "The leadership team at Southern Glazer's shares our values, priorities, and future-forward view of the category. Together, we are committed to creating an immediate strategic route to market for Canopy's premium CBD beverages."

Southern Glazer's will distribute Canopy Growth's CBD beverages, beginning with its CBD-infused sparkling water brand Quatreau™, across seven states, with additional states in the months to come. Southern Glazer's will be selling Quatreau™ through its existing commercial infrastructure, including its industry-leading Proof® e-commerce platform at sgproof.com. Canopy Growth is one of the first U.S. CBD beverage producers to access the nationwide network of a large-scale alcohol distributor to reach consumers across the U.S. at mainstream retail stores. The agreement also showcases the benefits of the company's strategic relationship with Constellation Brands, the global beverage leader.

"This agreement reinforces our consumer-focused approach to identifying emerging growth areas where we can add value for our customers," said David Chaplin, Chief Growth Officer, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "There is strong consumer interest in the CBD-infused beverage category and our distribution network is uniquely positioned to deliver the most efficient and effective route-to-market for CBD suppliers and retail customers. We're proud to align with Canopy Growth, a company well-positioned to lead this product category with a portfolio of premium, highly desirable consumer brands."

"Innovation in the beverage industry like we are seeing from Canopy Growth brings new energy to the marketplace and increases the level of consumer interest in all our products," added John Wittig, Chief Commercial Officer, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "We are excited to be adding Quatreau as the first CBD-infused beverage in our portfolio."

Quatreau sparkling water contains 20 mg of premium, U.S. grown hemp-based CBD, in four refreshing flavors: Cucumber + Mint, Passion Fruit + Guava, Blueberry + Acai, and Ginger + Lime. With an MSRP of $3.99 per 12-ounce can, Quatreau is a functional zero-sugar drink that delivers a natural, low calorie beverage alternative. The stateside launch follows the successful 2020 rollout of Quatreau in Canada, where it is now the top-selling ready-to-drink CBD beverage.

For more information about Canopy Growth, visit www.canopygrowth.com.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, soft gel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its color-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Related Links

canopygrowth.com

