Canopy Growth welcomes Houseplant to the family

Under the terms of the partnership, Houseplant will lean on the production and distribution capabilities of Canopy Growth and its licensed subsidiaries to ensure an ample supply of Houseplant flower, Softgel, and pre-rolled formats are rolled out in Canada over the coming months. Through a minority ownership in the new business venture, Canopy Growth will help Houseplant scale quickly and support Houseplant's long-term success.

Canopy Growth has worked closely with Houseplant for almost two years and the entire Canopy Growth team is deeply impressed by their understanding of the cannabis consumer, attention to detail, and hands-on approach to this new partnership. "We could not be more excited to partner with Seth, Evan and the entire Houseplant team. Together we will make Houseplant a cannabis brand synonymous with quality everywhere it is available," said Mark Zekulin, President and Co-CEO of Canopy Growth.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. The Company has operations in 12 countries across five continents. The Company is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and through its partly owned subsidiary, Canopy Health Innovations, has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Through partly owned subsidiary Canopy Rivers Corporation, the Company is providing resources and investment to new market entrants and building a portfolio of stable investments in the sector. From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is ingrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth operates ten licensed cannabis production sites with over 4.3 million square feet of production capacity, including over 1 million square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

About Houseplant

Houseplant is a Canadian cannabis company founded by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and partners, including United Talent Agency (UTA). Houseplant is owned in partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation and offers strains of dried flower cannabis, softgel capsules and pre-rolled joints across Canada. The company is operated by a proud team of Canadians out of Toronto and is dedicated to quality, education, guidance, and elevation of cannabis to enhance the lives of Canadians.

