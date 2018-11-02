Canopy Health Launches New Member Portal and Mobile App: MyCanopyHealth

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Health is excited to announce the launch of its member portal and mobile app, MyCanopyHealth. These new member-empowering technologies allow users to take greater control of their healthcare.

MyCanopyHealth is another way to connect members to the entire Canopy Health alliance, which includes more than 5,000 providers, 18 hospitals, and dozens of care centers across eight Bay Area counties.

"Our new technology centralizes the Canopy Health alliance and gives members a streamlined digital experience when monitoring healthcare costs, finding a doctor or other medical services, and consulting with an online medical professional," said Cathy Farmer, Director of Mobile and Web Delivery at Canopy Health.

Members will have access to the following tools with MyCanopyHealth:

Cost Estimator: Members can research estimated cost ranges for common outpatient procedures performed within the Canopy Health network.

Video Visits: Members can virtually meet with a medical professional for non-emergency medical issues with no appointment necessary as an alternative to in-person urgent care visits.

Out-of-Pocket and Deductible Accumulator: Members can visually track their healthcare expenses to easily monitor their individual and family deductibles and to determine if they are nearing their plan's annual out-of-pocket maximum. This improves members' visibility into their healthcare costs.

Virtual ID Card: Members no longer need to carry a physical copy of their insurance card. They can log in to the app to access their virtual ID card when they check-in to an appointment. If a member misplaces their physical card, they can add their card to their mobile Apple wallet from the app or download the card as a PDF through the member portal.

Doctors and Services Search: MyCanopyHealth has a comprehensive doctors and services search function that includes the entire alliance of clinicians and facilities. Members can use this search to find the nearest emergency department, their primary care physician's office phone number, or nearby specialists who speak their first language.

"These innovations reflect healthcare consumers' growing expectations and deliver a more robust member experience," added Farmer.

MyCanopyHealth can be accessed through a mobile app available to download from the Apple, Android, and Google app stores or a web browser on a desktop computer, laptop, or tablet.

"Through these member-empowering technologies, we are advancing our mission to reinvent healthcare in the Bay Area," said Noori Dhillon, Director of Product Strategy at Canopy Health. "MyCanopyHealth gives members the ability to monitor their medical costs, budget for future medical needs, and receive care 24/7."

Learn More at Canopy Health's Upcoming Webinar

As part of Canopy Health's commitment to enhancing the member experience, we will be hosting a webinar on Monday, Nov. 5 at 1:30 pm PST.

"During this webinar, Cathy and Noori will demonstrate the powerful functionality of MyCanopyHealth and the variety of ways our members could use and benefit from this technology," said Adrian Nunn, Canopy Health Strategic Marketing Manager.

Visit canopyhealth.com/memberexp2 to register.

For more information about MyCanopyHealth, please visit canopyhealth.com or call 888-8-CANOPY (888-822-6679). For more information on Canopy Health's mission to reinvent healthcare in the Bay Area, please email adrian.nunn@canopyhealth.com.

About Canopy Health

Canopy Health is a physician- and hospital-owned medical alliance that focuses on delivering a refreshing approach to healthcare and providing transparent, affordable care from exceptional physicians.

Incorporated in March 2015 as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, Canopy Health aims to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the San Francisco Bay Area through partnerships with primary care providers, community hospitals, top-tier academic medical facilities, and medical groups.

In addition to its founding members, Canopy Health currently includes four physician groups — Hill Physicians Medical Group, John Muir Health Physician Network, Meritage Medical Network, and Santa Clara County IPA (SCCIPA).

Canopy Health also includes 18 participating medical centers across eight Bay Area counties — including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.

SOURCE Canopy Health

