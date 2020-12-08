Canopy Launches Canopy IQ™ Enabling Senior Living Providers to Optimize Marketing Data Measurement and Campaign Performance

Canopy Launches Canopy IQ™ Enabling Senior Living Providers to Optimize Marketing Data Measurement Tweet this

Canopy IQ™ provides Senior Living marketers with the ability to identify and analyze "High Potential Prospects", or HPP. Aggregating HPP data provides critical guidance for campaign strategy which leads to increased website conversions. Translating primary market area business intelligence on seniors and extended families during the research and consideration phase aligns the ideal client potential of Senior Living communities.

"Helping our valued customers innovate by converting insights into occupancy rates is our first priority," added Wesley Greene, Canopy's Managing Partner. "Canopy IQ™ is a seamless way to deliver transparent, high-impact campaigns that generate large volumes of lead-producing traffic for our clients. Identifying and reaching the right audience is the most cost-effective way to increase return on ad spend."

Canopy IQ™ features an array of AI-powered digital marketing advancements including multi-channel campaign visualization with sophisticated dashboard functionality. The platform ingests and analyzes large data sets from multiple streams and optimizes campaign performance. Interactive reporting unifies marketing intelligence with campaign performance, empowering Senior Living providers to make smarter business decisions at scale.

About Canopy

Canopy is an advertising technology company specializing in strategic campaign management. The company offers a wide range of cross-platform digital marketing solutions, including campaign optimization, geofencing, programmatic display, mobile device targeting and state of the art analytics and reporting. Canopy IQ™ is a dedicated AI-powered marketing intelligence platform.

