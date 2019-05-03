Canopy Rivers congratulates TerrAscend on receiving its EU GMP certification and new distribution agreement

TORONTO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Rivers Inc. ("Canopy Rivers" or the "Company") (TSXV: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) congratulates its portfolio company TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) on its announcement yesterday that its facility in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada has been issued a Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") certificate in accordance with the rules governing medicinal products in the European Union ("EU"). TerrAscend also entered into a comprehensive sales and distribution agreement with iuvo Therapeutics GmbH ("iuvo"), a German pharmaceutical wholesaler.

Only medical cannabis from EU GMP certified facilities, or the equivalent, may be sold in the EU. The regulatory approach has been led by several of the larger EU countries and as such, pharmaceutical grade controls in production were an established requirement from the onset of medical cannabis legalization. Through iuvo, management at TerrAscend expects to begin shipping pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products into Germany.

"We applaud TerrAscend for achieving one of the highest and most rigorous levels of quality certification in the world," said Narbe Alexandrian, President of Canopy Rivers. "TerrAscend is now one of select Canadian licensed producers that have been issued EU GMP certificates, and with its new distribution arrangement with iuvo, becomes the first and only cannabis operator with sales in US, Canada, and Europe."

In October 2018, to accommodate TerrAscend's strategic pursuits internationally, including select opportunities in the United States, Canopy Rivers agreed to restructure its investment and waive certain restrictive covenants that were granted by TerrAscend, in connection with its original investment.

About Canopy Rivers:

Canopy Rivers is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers works collaboratively with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED,NYSE: CGC) to identify strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.canopyrivers.com.

