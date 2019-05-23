Canopy Rivers Hosts analyst and Investor Day

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Rivers Inc. ("Canopy Rivers" or the "Company") (TSXV: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) today announced that it will host an analyst and investor day on Tuesday, May 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Bruce Linton, Chairman of the Board, will share his perspective on Canopy Rivers' unique value proposition. This will be followed by a presentation from senior executives addressing Canopy Rivers' priorities in support of its mission to accelerate success in the global cannabis economy. The event will also feature panel discussions highlighting select Canopy Rivers portfolio companies.

Due to limited capacity, attendance is by invitation only. The event will have a live webcast and all interested parties are invited to join. Webcast details will be available on Canopy Rivers' website immediately prior to the event at www.canopyrivers.com/investors/events.

For further information about Canopy Rivers' analyst and investor day event, please contact ir@canopyrivers.com.

About Canopy Rivers:

Canopy Rivers is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers works collaboratively with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED,NYSE: CGC) to identify strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire ecosystem.

