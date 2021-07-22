Canopy Wealth Management Expands, Establishes Arizona Operations Under Industry Veterans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Wealth Management (Canopy), a Registered Investment Advisor, announces the expansion of its independent wealth management firm with the launch of an Arizona location. The Scottsdale-based practice is led by founder, Chad Wing, with partner, Dustin Brutton, and supported by their longtime team including a wealth advisor, a seasoned portfolio analyst and three operations staff.

Managing over $300 million in assets at their previous firm, Northwestern Mutual, the Arizona team has over 50 years of combined professional experience in designing, implementing, and managing investment, retirement, education, special needs and charitable giving strategies.

"We are excited to welcome Chad, Dustin and their team to Canopy Wealth Management as founders of our Scottsdale office. I've known Chad for 20 years and appreciate his expertise and unwavering commitment to his clients. It's clear this group is dedicated to serving clients in a fiduciary capacity and eager to contribute to our culture and success," said Eric Raether, founding partner.

Since forming Canopy Wealth Management in 2018 with teams in Wisconsin (under Raether) and Michigan (under Ernest Moosherr), the RIA has grown to manage over $800 million in client assets and the Arizona launch puts Canopy's total assets under management on track to exceed $1 billion.

"The catalyst for joining Canopy was the ability to align our values and business practices to deliver a true client-centric planning experience. Our clients always come first, and they deserve an advisory relationship with fiduciary standards at the forefront," explained Chad Wing, founder. "A lot of due diligence went into our decision, and this is the best fit for us in terms of technology, client support and investment philosophy, namely eliminating the conflict imposed on advisors who are pressured to sell proprietary products."



Canopy Wealth Management maintains a fee-only structure and receives no commission from investments or trades. All compensation is earned through a flat fee or based on the value of a client's managed assets, allowing the focus to remain on transparent advice and holistic planning.

"Each client has a unique life experience and we feel honored to play a role in their future, especially when tasked with something as deeply personal as financial planning," said Dustin Brutton, partner. "This move with Canopy gives us the flexibility to offer a boutique experience coupled with high-caliber financial planning; the Registered Investment Advisor model makes it easy to keep the best interest of our clients top of mind, as it should be."

Canopy Wealth Management is a fee-only firm specializing in customized investment portfolio management, wealth planning, and personalized client engagement. Located in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona, the firm uses TD Ameritrade Institutional as its preferred agent for custodial, clearing and trading support. For more information, please visit www.canopy-wealth.com.

