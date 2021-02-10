CANOTWAIT_ by William Chan Makes Its Online Debut on FARFETCH

This launch is an exclusive collaborative effort between CANOTWAIT_, INNERSECT and FARFETCH. William Chan, as the Creative Director of the brand, was deeply involved in the designer collection development.

For this spring, the brand has launched three collections: Designer, ToWear and Hype. The Designer collection is a joint effort by William Chan and the brand's Chief Designer Masanori Morikawa. Morikawa, the founder of Christian Dada and one of the top fashion designers in the world, has brought both high fashion elements and design know-how to play for the CANOTWAIT_ Designer Collection. He uses the words 'rose' and 'hope', displayed with bold graphics, to call out the need for faith in order to start leading a more beautiful life.

ABOUT CANOTWAIT_

Founded by William Chan, CANOTWAIT_ is a brand inspired by modern art and street culture. William Chan is an active art collector and a big believer in the power of love. This is all deeply rooted in his brand. He believes that if people treasure life, good things will happen.

SOURCE CANOTWAIT_