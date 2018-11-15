Cans Let Wine-Lovers 'Roam' Away from Home

According to an industry study released this year, growth of canned wines in the United States surpassed any other type of alternative wine packaging. While glass bottles still hold the vast majority of wine sales, canned wines sales surged 43 percent from June 2017 to June 2018 totaling a $45 million business, according to Nielsen.

"The name, Roamer, reflects how we think people will enjoy this new wine – while they're out and attending concerts, picnics or spending a day at the beach," said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven senior director of private brands. "For wine-lovers, bringing along their favorite beverage requires bringing a bottle, corkscrew and glasses. Now, Roamer wine can share the ice chest with canned beer and soda with no additional wine paraphernalia needed. That's not to say it isn't great to drink at home too! Either way, it's another way 7-Eleven is offering convenience to its customers."

Roamer joins perennially popular Yosemite Road wine which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2019. In 2005 when Yosemite Road was introduced it was the first international launch of a wine brand, simultaneously hitting shelves in the U.S. and Japan.

In 2017, 7-Eleven added the Trojan Horse Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio wines to the company's wine portfolio. The two varietals were the first to carry vintage dating and California appellations, designating that all grapes were grown in California and harvested the same year.

Earlier this year, the world's largest convenience retailer entered the premium wine market with an affordably priced option, Voyager Point®. The Voyager Point premium Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend and Sauvignon Blanc wines are from notable growing regions known for their winemaking traditions: California and Marlborough, New Zealand.

