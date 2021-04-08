CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Convidecia™ in Chile

Marks vaccine's first approval in South America , following Mexico , Pakistan , China and Hungary

Safe, stable storage and transportation between 2°C and 8°C, accessible by under-developed regions

95.47% effective overall in preventing severe COVID-19 diseases 14 days after vaccination

TIANJIN, China, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CanSino Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO") (HKEX: 06185) today announced that the Instituto de Salud Pública de Chile ("ISP") granted emergency use authorization for its Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) ("Ad5-nCoV", trade name: Convidecia™). This marks the first approval of Convidecia™ in South America and the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Chile.

On February 25, 2021, Convidecia™ was granted a conditional marketing authorization by the National Medical Products Administration of China ("NMPA"), the first of its kind authorized in China. Globally, Convidecia™ received authorization for emergency use by the Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYÉI) in March 2021, and by the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks of Mexico and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan for adults aged 18 and above in February 2021.

In addition, on March 22, 2021, the NMPA granted approval of CanSinoBIO's clinical trial application for an inhaled version of COVID-19 vaccine, marking an important step forward in the Company's global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus continues to evolve.

The interim analysis data of the phase III clinical trial of Convidecia™ shows that Convidecia™ has an overall efficacy of 65.28% at preventing all symptomatic COVID-19 disease 28 days after single dose vaccination, and 68.83% at preventing all symptomatic COVID-19 disease 14 days after single dose vaccination. Convidecia™ has an efficacy of 90.07% at preventing severe disease 28 days after single dose vaccination, and 95.47% at preventing severe disease 14 days after single dose vaccination.

About CanSinoBIO

Incorporated in 2009, CanSinoBIO (SHSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) commits to research, production and commercialization of innovative vaccines for China and global public health security. It possesses four integrated platform technologies including adenovirus-based vectors, conjugation, protein design and recombination and formulation. As of today, it has established a robust pipeline of 16 vaccines preventing 13 diseases, including a globally innovative Ebola virus vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) approved in 2017 as well as the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) conditionally approved in 2021. Additional information can be found online at www.cansinotech.com

SOURCE CanSino Biologics Inc.