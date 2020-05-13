Can't Travel? Bring Vendors in Virtually With Engineer-in-a-Box

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping operators, vendors, and OEMs respond to access limitations during COVID-19, manufacturing solutions partner Grantek announces Engineer-in-a-Box, a remote access device powered by Dispel's Moving Target Defense technology.

COVID-19 disrupted the age-old practice of sending engineering teams on-site to maintain industrial control systems. Now, remote access tools are being deployed to keep projects and systems running.

Unfortunately, the market lacks a remote access solution that deploys quickly but securely enough for both OT's and IT's needs. Often, operations personnel find convenient workarounds, sacrificing security.

Grantek specializes in maintaining, supporting, and integrating industrial control systems. They built Engineer-in-a-Box, a plug-and-play device that provides secure remote access to OT/ICS.

"Operations staff are often stuck between a rock and hard place when it comes to remote access. They are constantly pressured to maintain uptime, but when something happens, the only way they can get help remotely is through a request process which takes too long for them. We also saw an increase in remote access solutions being marketed but none of which leveraged technology with sufficient security for this purpose. That's why we created Engineer-in-a-Box," said Jacob Chapman, Director of Industrial IT & Cybersecurity at Grantek.

Designed for those with unpredictable remote access needs, Engineer-in-a-Box lets vendors configure equipment remotely, safely, and on short notice. To use, simply connect Engineer-in-a-Box to an Ethernet port anywhere on an OT network. To disconnect, just turn it off.

Grantek partnered with technology company Dispel to engineer the underlying networks.

"Grantek is one of the most well-respected systems integrators out there, and they are good people," said Ian Schmertzler, President of Dispel. "It's our job to supply them with technology that will let them get in, solve the problem, and get out."

Despite the user experience being similar to cellular gateways, Engineer-in-a-Box is secured by Moving Target Defense networks and disposable virtual computers. Remote access only exists when needed—saving time, money, and eliminating attack vectors against the OT network.

About Dispel

Dispel is the leading provider of Moving Target Defense Networks, designed and built in the USA. Founded in 2015, the cybersecurity company has offices in Austin, New York, Washington, Boston, and Denver. Dispel's technology deploys custom networks to OT/ICS, protecting infrastructure globally. Learn more at https://dispel.io

About Grantek

Grantek is a system integrator and solution provider with a specialization in Manufacturing IT solutions, Manufacturing Automation solutions, Industrial Safety solutions, Industrial IT & Cybersecurity, and Manufacturing Consulting services. Since 1980, Grantek has been enabling higher return on investment to their clients by creating better processes and solutions for them, including packaging solutions, control systems design, MES implementation, electrical design, and more. Learn more at https://grantek.com/

