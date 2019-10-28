Cantel Appoints Karen Prange to Board of Directors

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD), announced today the appointment of Karen Prange to the Company's Board of Directors, bringing to the Board more than 25 years of healthcare and life sciences leadership experience. Most recently, Ms. Prange was Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group at Henry Schein.

Ms. Prange previously held senior executive positions at Boston Scientific, as SVP and President of the Urology and Pelvic Health business unit, and at Johnson & Johnson, where she spent 17 years in several cardiovascular, neurovascular and neuroscience medical device businesses. She was also recently appointed to serve on the strategic advisory board of Nuvo Group, an emerging leader in maternal-fetal connected health.

Ms. Prange is a member of The Committee of 200, an invitation-only membership organization of the world's most successful women entrepreneurs and corporate innovators. She earned her B.S. in Business Administration with honors from the University of Florida and has completed executive education coursework at UCLA Anderson School of Business and Smith College.

"I am pleased to announce Karen's election to the Cantel Board of Directors. The Board and executive leadership team welcome Karen's experience in growing diverse business segments under challenging market conditions and are confident her contributions will further advance our mission and position as the global leaders in infection prevention," said Charles M. Diker, Chairman of the Cantel Board of Directors.

Cantel is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention and control products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

Earlier this year, Cantel was recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for gender diversity on its Board of Directors. 2020WOB is a global campaign committed to building public awareness and momentum towards the goal of achieving at least 20% of all public company Board seats to be held by women by 2020.

