Cantel Medical Corp. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Results for its First Quarter Ended October 31, 2019

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE: CMD) will release the results for its first quarter ended October 31, 2019 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 before the market opens, and hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-844-602-0380 (US & Canada) or 1-862-298-0970 (International) approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. If you are unable to participate, a digital replay of the call will be available from Tuesday, December 10, 2019 through midnight on January 22, 2020 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (US & Canada) or 1-919-882-2331 (International) and using conference ID #: 56794.

An audio webcast will be available via the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com . A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Cantel website for those unable to listen live. In addition, the Company will provide a supplemental presentation to complement the conference call. The presentation can be accessed on Cantel's website in the Investor Relations section under presentations.

About Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. The Company's products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, Cantel provides technical service for its products.

