Cantel Medical Reports Financial Results for its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., June 4, 2020 -- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Third quarter 2020 net sales were $236.9M, up 3.7% compared to the prior year. Excluding the impact from foreign currency, net sales increased by 4.2%, primarily driven by the impact from acquisitions of 15.5% offset by an organic decline of 11.3%. The decline in organic sales was a result of the reduction of elective procedures driven by the worldwide COVID pandemic, which largely impacted the last five weeks of the Company's fiscal quarter. The pandemic primarily impacted the Company's Medical and Dental segments during this period.

Third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per diluted share increased 85.0% to $0.37, compared to GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.20 in the prior year period. While GAAP earnings per diluted share was negatively impacted by COVID and higher amortization in the period, the impacts were offset by a favorable fair value adjustment to a Hu-Friedy earnout liability.

Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share decreased 70.9% to $0.16, compared to non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.55 in the prior year period. The decrease in earnings per share was driven by the impact from COVID, which significantly impacted the Company's Medical and Dental segment revenue for the last five weeks of the quarter.

George Fotiades, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The impact from the COVID pandemic has been historic for the industry, our customers, patients and our Company. I am proud of how our Company has operated through these challenges and expect that we will be in a strong position to serve our customers during the recovery. Our mission in Infection Prevention has never been more critical, as we continue to support those on the front lines of this pandemic by supplying much needed PPE, disinfectant chemistry, and other infection prevention solutions to those who need it most."

With the acquisition of Hu-Friedy and the impact from COVID, the Company's balance sheet has changed from historical trends. The third quarter ended with cash of $115.8M and gross debt of $976.9M, while generating EBITDAS of $43.5M and adjusted EBITDAS of $31.7M in the quarter, down 23.3%.

In the weeks following the end of its third quarter, the Company has made significant progress in solidifying its financial position. On May 11th, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement to amend its credit facilities with its lender group providing ample flexibility to manage the expected impacts of the current environment created by the COVID pandemic. Following the amendment, the Company announced the sale of $168M in aggregate value of its private offering of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025. This offering provides additional liquidity that helps enable the Company to continue to weather the pandemic, while remaining strongly positioned for the expected post-COVID recovery.

Third quarter financial results and key updates:

Strong Life Sciences revenue performance with organic growth of +7.3% for the quarter driven by COVID-related demand for portable water systems

Dental revenue increased 75.4%, driven by the acquisition of Hu-Friedy, while organic revenue decreased 3.1% due to deferred elective procedures which was slightly offset by strong performance in face masks, face shields, surface disinfectants and wipes

Medical revenue decreased 21.7% on an organic basis, with most endoscopy procedures being deferred or delayed during the last five weeks of the quarter

Management instituted key cost and cash saving measures which include the following:

Deployed workforce furloughs across manufacturing sites experiencing declines in demand, along with temporary furloughs and decreases in pay for administrative personnel



Deferred all non-essential capital expenditures



Cancelled all non-essential travel



Reduced inventory in areas where demand has decreased, including aggressive material management to limit purchasing



Suspended any dividend through at least October 31, 2021



Suspended and reduced executive salaries and Board of Directors compensation

Operating Cash increased 42.4% sequentially to $49.3M , with an ending cash balance of $115.8M

The Company further outlined that the last five weeks of disruption due to COVID had a significant impact on their financial results, specifically in the Medical and Dental segments. For illustrative purposes, using the Company's second quarter results as a comparable, non-COVID impacted quarter, the Medical segment declined ~60% while the Dental segment declined ~55% (down ~70% excluding PPE) in the last five weeks of the quarter. Preliminary, unaudited May revenue results showed signs of improvement, with Medical expected to recover to down ~40% and Dental down ~45% compared to the same second quarter baseline. The Company expects fourth quarter revenue to be below the third quarter, with the expectation that daily sales rates will continue to improve through the quarter.

Fotiades added, "While the deferral of elective procedures over the last five weeks of our third quarter have resulted in lower performance, we are encouraged that preliminary sales results for May are showing signs of recovery. We continue to invest in critical aspects of Cantel 2.0. and have been making progress on our previously announced initiatives, which I look forward to discussing more over the next few months."

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 236,933



$ 228,552



$ 782,677



$ 678,679

















Cost of sales 135,950



121,675



443,581



361,878

















Gross profit 100,983



106,877



339,096



316,801

















Expenses:













Selling 38,057



36,077



121,208



103,233

General and administrative 32,133



48,634



149,471



122,527

Research and development 8,349



7,354



23,953



22,355

Total operating expenses 78,539



92,065



294,632



248,115

















Income from operations 22,444



14,812



44,464



68,686

















Interest expense, net 10,113



2,509



26,082



6,742

Other income, net —



—



—



(1,313)

















Income before income taxes 12,331



12,303



18,382



63,257

















Income taxes (3,456)



4,128



(909)



17,040

















Net income $ 15,787



$ 8,175



$ 19,291



$ 46,217

















Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.37



$ 0.20



$ 0.46



$ 1.11

















Dividends declared per common share $ —



$ —



$ 0.11



$ 0.10

















Weighted average shares - diluted 42,187,539



41,759,438



42,327,535



41,726,231





(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



April 30,

2020

July 31,

2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,766



$ 44,535

Accounts receivable, net 147,558



146,910

Inventories, net 185,493



138,234

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,790



20,920

Income taxes receivable 15,422



1,197

Right-of-use assets, net 50,005



—

Property and equipment, net 224,233



185,242

Intangible assets, net 486,325



141,513

Goodwill 653,626



378,109

Other long-term assets 6,722



9,425

Deferred income taxes 5,432



4,281

Total assets $ 1,912,372



$ 1,070,366









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Accounts payable $ 52,986



$ 39,450

Compensation payable 32,520



32,762

Accrued expenses 39,478



38,545

Deferred revenue 26,884



27,840

Current portion of long-term debt 29,500



10,000

Income taxes payable 6,298



2,803

Current portion of lease liabilities 10,269



—

Long-term debt 937,630



220,851

Deferred income taxes 27,607



29,278

Other long-term liabilities 19,030



7,300

Long-term lease liabilities 41,701



—

Stockholders' equity 688,469



661,537

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,912,372



$ 1,070,366





(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended April 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 19,291



$ 46,217

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 22,105



15,455

Amortization 23,952



15,508

Stock-based compensation expense 8,843



11,885

Amortization of right-of-use assets 9,162



—

Deferred income taxes (2,822)



(2,671)

Inventory step-up amortization 16,700



—

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (6,423)



—

Other non-cash items, net 3,853



263

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions/dispositions:





Accounts receivable 26,990



(18,642)

Inventories (3,514)



(24,671)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,653



(4,929)

Accounts payable and other liabilities (8,608)



13,608

Income taxes (11,883)



(3,537)

Operating lease liabilities (7,456)



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 92,843



48,486









Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (26,212)



(75,387)

Proceeds from sale of businesses 2,236



3,053

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (721,350)



(40,644)

Net cash used in investing activities (745,326)



(112,978)









Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings of long-term debt 400,000



—

Repayments of long-term debt (12,125)



(12,707)

Borrowings under revolving credit facility 388,900



50,000

Repayments under revolving credit facility (32,900)



(7,000)

Debt issuance costs (9,234)



—

Finance lease liabilities (304)



—

Dividends paid (4,471)



(4,173)

Purchases of treasury stock (3,865)



(4,628)

Net cash provided by financing activities 726,001



21,492









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,287)



251









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 71,231



(42,749)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,535



94,097

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 115,766



$ 51,348





(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating our operating performance, we supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures including (i) non-GAAP net income, (ii) non-GAAP earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, loss on disposal of fixed assets, and stock-based compensation expense ("EBITDAS"), (iv) adjusted EBITDAS, (v) net debt and (vi) organic sales. These non-GAAP financial measures are indicators of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. They are presented with the intent of providing greater transparency to financial information used by us in our financial analysis and operational decision-making. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors, stockholders and other readers of our consolidated financial statements in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be, and should not be, considered separately from, or as an alternative to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

To measure earnings performance on a consistent and comparable basis, we exclude certain items that affect comparability of operating results and the trend of earnings. These adjustments are irregular in timing, may not be indicative of our past and future performance and are therefore excluded to allow investors to better understand underlying operating trends. The following are examples of the types of adjustments that are excluded: (i) amortization of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, (iii) business optimization and restructuring-related charges, (iv) certain significant and discrete tax matters and (v) other significant items management deems irregular or non-operating in nature.

Amortization expense of purchased intangible assets is a non-cash expense related to intangibles that were primarily the result of business acquisitions. Our history of acquiring businesses has resulted in significant increases in amortization of intangible assets that reduce our net income. The removal of amortization from our overall operating performance helps in assessing our cash generated from operations including our return on invested capital, which we believe is an important analysis for measuring our ability to generate cash and invest in our continued growth.

Acquisition-related items consist of (i) fair value adjustments to contingent consideration and other contingent liabilities resulting from acquisitions, (ii) due diligence, integration, legal fees and other transaction costs associated with our acquisition program and (iii) acquisition accounting charges for the amortization of the initial fair value adjustments of acquired inventory and deferred revenue. The adjustments of contingent consideration and other contingent liabilities are periodic adjustments to record such amounts at fair value at each balance sheet date. Given the subjective nature of the assumptions used in the determination of fair value calculations, fair value adjustments may potentially cause significant earnings volatility that are not representative of our operating results. Similarly, due diligence, integration, legal and other acquisition costs associated with our acquisition program, including accounting charges relating to recording acquired inventory and deferred revenue at fair market value, can be significant and also adversely impact our effective tax rate as certain costs are often not tax-deductible. Since these acquisition-related items are irregular and often mask underlying operating performance, we exclude these amounts for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and a comparison to past operating performance.

Restructuring-related and business optimization items consist of severance-related costs associated with work force reductions and other restructuring-related activities. Such costs include (i) salary continuation, (ii) bonus payments, (iii) outplacement services, (iv) medical-related premium costs and (v) accelerated stock-compensation costs. Since these restructuring-related and business optimization items often mask underlying operating performance, we exclude these amounts for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and a comparison to past operating performance.

Excess tax benefits and expenses resulting from stock compensation are recorded as an adjustment to income tax expense. The magnitude of the impact of excess tax benefits generated in the future, which may be favorable or unfavorable, are dependent upon our future grants of equity awards, our future share price on the date awards vest in relation to the fair value of awards on grant date and the exercise behavior of our stock award holders. Since these tax effects are largely unrelated to our results and unrepresentative of our normal effective tax rate, we excluded their impact on net income and diluted EPS to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

In April 2020, we recorded a discrete tax benefit related to a provision under the recent federal CARES Act, which allowed us to carryback taxable losses up to five years. We also recorded a discrete tax benefit due to the reversal of a valuation allowance related to a previous acquisition. As these items were unrepresentative of our normal effective tax rate, we excluded their impact on net income and diluted EPS for fiscal 2020 to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

In January 2020, we completed the disposition of a dental product line. This resulted in a pre-tax loss of $170 through general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended April 30, 2020. Since this loss was irregular, we made an adjustment to our net income and diluted EPS to exclude this loss to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

During the nine months ended April 30, 2019, we recorded specific discrete tax items associated with our international operations that were unrelated to fiscal 2019. As these items were unrepresentative of our normal effective tax rate, we excluded their impact on net income and diluted EPS for fiscal 2019 to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

In November 2018, we completed the disposition of our high purity water business in Canada. This resulted in a pre-tax gain of $1,313 through other income, net for the nine months ended April 30, 2019. Since this gain was irregular, we made an adjustment to our net income and diluted EPS to exclude this gain to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

During the nine months ended April 30, 2019, we recorded an adjustment to a minor litigation matter in our consolidated financial statements. Since these costs are irregular and mask our underlying operating performance, we made an adjustment to our net income and diluted EPS for fiscal 2019 to exclude such costs to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020

We made adjustments to net income and diluted EPS to exclude (i) amortization expense of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, which includes a gain from the change in fair value of contingent consideration associated with the Hu-Friedy acquisition, (iii) business optimization and restructuring-related charges and (iv) tax matters to arrive at non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Three Months Ended April 30, 2019

We made adjustments to net income and diluted EPS to exclude (i) amortization expense of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, (iii) other business optimization and restructuring-related charges, primarily related to organizational leadership changes (iv) an adjustment to the excess tax effects applicable to stock compensation and (v) tax matters to arrive at non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

The reconciliations of net income and diluted EPS to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended April 30, (Unaudited) 2020

2019 Net income/Diluted EPS, as reported $ 15,787



$ 0.37



$ 8,175



$ 0.20

Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 4,343



0.10



3,850



0.09

Acquisition-related items, net of tax(2) (12,493)



(0.29)



2,047



0.05

Restructuring-related charges, net of tax(3) 4,439



0.11



8,401



0.20

Excess tax effects(4) —



—



434



0.01

Tax matters(4) (5,283)



(0.13)



59



—

Non-GAAP net income/Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 6,793



$ 0.16



$ 22,966



$ 0.55











(1) Amounts were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (2) For the three months ended April 30, 2020, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $15,240 (benefit) were recorded in general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended April 30, 2019, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $47 were recorded in net sales, $394 were recorded in cost of sales and $2,400 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (3) For the three months ended April 30, 2020, pre-tax restructuring-related items of $2,022 were recorded in cost of sales and $1,797 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended April 30, 2019, pre-tax restructuring-related items of $272 were recorded in cost of sales and $9,840 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (4) Amounts were recorded in income taxes.

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Nine Months Ended April 30, 2020

We made adjustments to net income and diluted EPS to exclude (i) amortization expense of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, which includes a gain from the change in fair value of contingent consideration associated with the Hu-Friedy acquisition, (iii) business optimization and restructuring-related charges, (iv) loss on disposition of product line (v) excess tax effects applicable to stock compensation and (vi) tax matters to arrive at non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Nine Months Ended April 30, 2019

We made adjustments to net income and diluted EPS to exclude (i) amortization expense of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, (iii) other business optimization and restructuring-related charges, (iv) litigation matters, (v) gain on disposition of business, (vi) excess tax effects applicable to stock compensation and (vii) tax matters to arrive at non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

The reconciliations of net income and diluted EPS to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were calculated as follows:



Nine Months Ended April 30, (Unaudited) 2020

2019 Net income/Diluted EPS, as reported $ 19,291



$ 0.46



$ 46,217



$ 1.11

Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 17,331



0.41



11,928



0.29

Acquisition-related items, net of tax(2) 18,105



0.42



4,236



0.10

Restructuring-related charges, net of tax(3) 9,723



0.23



10,486



0.25

Litigation matters(1) —



—



134



—

Gain on disposition of business, net of tax(4) —



—



(929)



(0.02)

Loss on disposition of product line, net of tax(1) 130



—



—



—

Excess tax effects(5) 559



0.01



(563)



(0.01)

Tax matters(5) (5,283)



(0.12)



959



0.02

Non-GAAP net income/Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 59,856



$ 1.41



$ 72,468



$ 1.74











(1) Amounts were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (2) For the nine months ended April 30, 2020, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $16,700 were recorded in cost of sales and $8,780 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. For the nine months ended April 30, 2019, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $351 were recorded in net sales, $486 were recorded in cost of sales and $4,960 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (3) For the nine months ended April 30, 2020, pre-tax restructuring-related items of $4,841 were recorded in cost of sales and $8,630 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. For the nine months ended April 30, 2019, pre-tax restructuring-related items of $272 were recorded in cost of sales and $12,533 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (4) Amounts were recorded in other income, net. (5) Amounts were recorded in income taxes.

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAS and Adjusted EBITDAS

We believe EBITDAS is an important valuation measurement for management and investors given the increasing effect that non-cash charges, such as stock-based compensation, amortization related to acquisitions and depreciation of capital equipment have on net income. In particular, acquisitions have historically resulted in significant increases in amortization of purchased intangible assets that reduce net income. Additionally, we regard EBITDAS as a useful measure of operating performance and cash flow before the effect of interest expense and is a complement to operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. We define adjusted EBITDAS as EBITDAS excluding the same non-GAAP adjustments to net income discussed above. We use adjusted EBITDAS when evaluating operating performance because we believe the exclusion of such adjustments, of which a significant portion are non-cash items, is necessary to provide the most accurate measure of on-going core operating results and to evaluate comparative results period over period.

The reconciliations of net income to EBITDAS and adjusted EBITDAS were calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended April 30,

Nine Months Ended April 30, (Unaudited) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income, as reported $ 15,787



$ 8,175



$ 19,291



$ 46,217

Interest expense, net 10,113



2,509



26,082



6,742

Income taxes (3,456)



4,128



(909)



17,040

Depreciation 7,890



5,892



22,105



15,455

Amortization 8,949



4,956



23,952



15,508

Loss on disposal of fixed assets 1,231



529



1,297



1,368

Stock-based compensation expense 3,027



5,722



8,843



11,885

EBITDAS 43,541



31,911



100,661



114,215

Acquisition-related items(1) (15,595)



2,841



24,597



5,797

Restructuring-related charges(1) 3,780



6,632



13,403



8,871

Gain on disposition of business —



—



—



(1,313)

Loss on disposition of product line —



—



170



—

Litigation matters —



—



—



163

Adjusted EBITDAS $ 31,726



$ 41,384



$ 138,831



$ 127,733











(1) Excludes stock-based compensation expense.

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Net Debt

We define net debt as long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Each of the components of net debt appears on our consolidated balance sheets. We believe that the presentation of net debt provides useful information to investors because we review net debt as part of our management of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage.

(Unaudited) April 30, 2020

July 31, 2019 Long-term debt (excluding debt issuance costs) $ 976,875



$ 233,000

Less cash and cash equivalents (115,766)



(44,535)

Net debt $ 861,109



$ 188,465





(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Sales Growth

We define organic sales as net sales less (i) the impact of foreign currency translation, (ii) net sales related to acquired businesses during the first twelve months of ownership and (iii) dispositions during the periods being compared. We believe that reporting organic sales provides useful information to investors by helping identify underlying growth trends in our business and facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior periods. We exclude the effect of foreign currency translation from organic sales because foreign currency translation is not under management's control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. We exclude the effect of acquisitions and dispositions because the nature, size, and number of acquisitions and divestitures can vary dramatically from period to period and can obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of financial performance difficult.

For the three months ended April 30, 2020, the reconciliation of net sales growth to organic sales growth for total net sales and net sales of our reportable segments were calculated as follows:

(Unaudited) Net Sales

Medical

Net Sales

Life Sciences

Net Sales

Dental

Net Sales

Dialysis

Net Sales Net sales growth 3.7 %

(22.6) %

7.1 %

75.4 %

8.1 % Impact due to foreign currency translation 0.5 %

0.9 %

0.2 %

— %

0.0 % Sales related to acquisitions (15.5) %

— %

0.0 %

(78.5) %

0.4 % Organic sales growth (11.3) %

(21.7) %

7.3 %

(3.1) %

8.5 %



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

For the nine months ended April 30, 2020, the reconciliation of net sales growth to organic sales growth for total net sales and net sales of our reportable segments were calculated as follows:

(Unaudited) Net Sales

Medical

Net Sales

Life Sciences

Net Sales

Dental

Net Sales

Dialysis

Net Sales Net sales growth 15.3 %

(5.5) %

0.1 %

105.3 %

(7.1) % Impact due to foreign currency translation 0.5 %

0.8 %

0.0 %

— %

0.1 % Sales related to acquisitions/dispositions (17.6) %

— %

2.3 %

(101.8) %

— % Organic sales growth (1.8) %

(4.7) %

2.4 %

3.5 %

(7.0) %



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

