Cantex Pharmaceuticals Announces Sale of Equity Interest in Chimerix, Inc.

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Cantex") today announced that it has sold 6.5 million shares of Chimerix, Inc. in brokerage transactions at a price of $5.75 per share, less brokerage commissions and fees.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the transformation of known drugs into innovative products with blockbuster potential. Cantex is currently developing novel cancer treatments. Cantex's pipeline consists of three product candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 development for diseases with significant unmet medical needs: Azeliragon for life-threatening and disabling complications of cancer, Dicopp® for hematologic malignancies, and DSTAT, licensed to Chimerix, Inc., as a first-line therapy of acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit www.cantex.com.

