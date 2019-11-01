Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Hires Paul Mutter as Head of Institutional Client Coverage

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Cantor" or the "Firm") today announced that Paul Mutter has joined the firm as Head of Institutional Client Coverage. Mr. Mutter will be based in New York and work directly with the Firm's executive team.

"I am pleased to welcome Paul to Cantor Fitzgerald. He will be a tremendous asset to the Firm as we look to better deepen and grow our institutional coverage," Mr. Anshu Jain, President of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., commented. "Paul has an impressive track record and brings deep client relationships with key institutional customers to Cantor."

Mr. Mutter most recently served as a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) in their Client Relationship Management & Strategy department. In his role at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Mutter interacted with multiple divisions and was responsible for client advice, capital raising, risk intermediation and management, investing and research. Prior to that, Mr. Mutter was head of Goldman Sachs' North American Investment Grade Credit Sales within the Securities Division. Mr. Mutter held numerous other roles at Goldman Sachs throughout his career, having started there in 1998. Previously, Paul was an investment banker with PaineWebber & Co. and ABN AMRO in New York and Europe.

Mr. Mutter is a member of the Board of Governors of the Hotchkiss School. He earned a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 70 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com.

