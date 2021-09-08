Canvas GFX and Aras partner to deliver integration of Aras Innovator and Canvas Envision

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas GFX, Inc, the leading provider of visual communication solutions to the manufacturing and technical industries today announced that it has partnered with Aras, provider of a digital transformation platform to enable the resilient enterprise to deliver an integration between Canvas Envision and the Aras innovator platform.

The integration enables end users to access data stored on Aras Innovator directly from the Envision Creator desktop graphics application, allowing frictionless creation of product documentation containing rich visualizations of 3D models. Visualizations and documents can be easily saved back to Aras Innovator from within Envision.

Launched in July 2021, Canvas Envision bridges the divide between technical and creative visual communication solutions. It makes sophisticated 3D CAD visualizations available to anyone involved in creating product documentation, without the need for prior CAD training or a technical background. Envision combines a lightweight graphics application with cloud-based documentation storage, access, and collaboration.

"I am excited to be announcing this partnership with our friends at Aras," said Pat Hume, CEO, Canvas GFX. "Our intention is for Envision to become one of the core software solutions on which manufacturing organizations depend – and that requires it to combine seamlessly with other critical solutions to drive increased value for end users. Canvas and Aras share not only customers but also a commitment to delivering rapid innovation and return on investment and I look forward to a winning partnership."

John Sperling, SVP of Product Management at Aras added: "We are continuously searching for ways to add value to our customers and Canvas Envision is highly complementary to the end-to-end PLM capabilities of Aras Innovator. Effective communication that leverages 3D and 2D assets throughout the product lifecycle is essential for efficient product development."

About Canvas GFX

Canvas GFX develops visual communication and collaboration solutions trusted by leading brands from verticals including aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial and domestic appliance, energy, and education. Canvas solutions bridge the divide between technical and creative graphics applications, empowering everyone to communicate and understand complex information with absolute clarity.

About Aras

Aras provides a resilient platform for digital industrial applications. Its open, low code technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions for the engineering, manufacturing and maintenance of complex products. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, DENSO, GE, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan are using the platform to manage complex change and traceability. For more information, please visit www.aras.com.

