Canvas GFX Bridges 2D and 3D Technical Illustration Environments with Launch of 3D-Compatible Version of Canvas X

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas GFX, Inc, the leading technical illustration software provider, today announced the commercial release of its newest product, Canvas X3 CADComposer.

The first Canvas product to build on the firm's partnership with Dassault Systèmes subsidiary Spatial, Canvas X3 gives technical illustrators and graphic designers the ability to carry out sophisticated manipulation of 3D CAD models without the need for expensive CAD software or time-consuming training.

Technical illustrators are now able to import 40 different 3D file types into the Canvas environment, then position, explode, enhance, and annotate these models for use in a huge variety of 2D assets.

Canvas X3 imports all metadata attached to each model, allowing illustrators to document and reference individual model parts for a range of outputs, including the presentation of a bill of materials.

Developed in response to requests from Canvas GFX customers, Canvas X3 has been conceived to deliver operational and economic efficiencies by enabling technical illustrators to work with greater independence.

By giving illustrators the ability to handle 3D models and metadata directly, Canvas X3 frees CAD engineers from having to supply endless model views for downstream use, saving time and allowing them to prioritize more important activity.

"I am thrilled that we are setting the tone for 2020 with our first new product launch since Canvas GFX became an independent company," said Patricia Hume, CEO of Canvas GFX. "Canvas X3 CADComposer occupies a truly unique position in the market, provides our user base with new skills and abilities, and drives improvements in pivotal workflows involving the visual communication of complex 3D objects. I look forward to further powerful product launches in 2020, guided as always by input from our diverse and extensive customer base."

Canvas GFX looked to Spatial Corp., the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits for design, manufacturing, and engineering solutions, for crucial enabling technology for 3D import and model visualization. The engineering team at Canvas GFX selected 3D InterOp, the industry-leading 3D CAD data translation software development toolkit.

"We are excited to see the results of our partnership with Canvas GFX reach the marketplace," said Vivekan Iyengar, Vice President Research and Development at Spatial. "3D InterOp enables Canvas X3 users to work with imported 3D data as easily as if it were created natively in the Canvas GFX tool. The result is improved workflow efficiency and enhanced user experience."

Canvas GFX and Spatial Corp announced their partnership in May 2018. Canvas X3 CADComposer is the first new Canvas GFX application to incorporate Spatial technology.

Read Engineering.com's review of Canvas X3 CADComposer here.

To learn more visit www.canvasgfx.com, and follow Canvas on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/canvas-gfx and Twitter www.twitter.com/canvas_gfx

About Canvas GFX

Canvas GFX provides the technical illustration software of choice at leading brands from verticals including aerospace, automotive, energy, and education. Designed specifically for technical users, Canvas software enables the creation of rich visual assets that express complex ideas with clarity, powering effective visual communication across organizations and ecosystems. Canvas GFX solutions are developed and refined according to the rigorous demands of thousands of customers, including over 250 Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact

Mike Hibberd, VP Marketing, Canvas GFX

mike.hibberd@canvasgfx.com

About Spatial

Spatial Corp, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, is the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits for technical applications across a broad range of industries. Spatial 3D modeling, 3D visualization, and CAD translation software development toolkits help application developers deliver market-leading products, maintain focus on core competencies, and reduce time-to-market. For over 30 years, many of the world's most recognized software developers, manufacturers, research institutes, and universities have adopted Spatial's 3D software development toolkits. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Spatial has offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spatial.com.

SOURCE Canvas GFX

Related Links

http://www.canvasgfx.com

