Canvas Wins EdTech Digest Cool Tool Award

"To those who stepped up and continue to do so—empathic educators, persistent parents, laudable leaders moving learning forward, especially in these times—we salute you," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. "To those moving students forward across K-12, higher education, and workforce learning—in these unprecedented times we hope this recognition brings you some much-deserved joy and light to help see you through."

The EdTech Awards recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

"At Canvas, our mission has always been to make teaching and learning easier, and as a former educator, I recognize how much more important it is now to give teachers powerful tools that help students continue to learn," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer for Canvas. "We are humbled and grateful to be part of teachers' heroic efforts to keep students on track."

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the US-based program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech.

This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

About Instructure:

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

CONTACT:

Becky Frost

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Instructure

801-869-5017

[email protected]

SOURCE Canvas

Related Links

http://www.instructure.com

