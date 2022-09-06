Canyon bike riders get peace of mind with new Qover insurance partnership

This partnership comes as fear of theft continues to be a pressing issue – anti-theft company AlterLock reports that 80% of respondents across the UK, Germany and the Netherlands are anxious about bike theft – with over half having experienced it.

"Instead of thinking about a bike being stolen or broken, Qover helps customers focus on what really matters," Steyer added.

Qover's single integration in Canyon's customer journey means riders can count on a reliable service from the moment they purchase the coverage to when they need it most. And pre-existing customers can retroactively buy insurance for up to one year on Qover's website.

"There's never a good time to have a problem with your bike. But should the worst happen, it's important that riders can get back on the road as soon as possible," explained Quentin Colmant, Qover's CEO & Co-founder. "While we can't avoid theft, we can make sure people have peace of mind knowing that we'll be there alongside Canyon when needed."

About the partnership:

24/7 coverage in case of theft, attempted theft or theft after an assault.

No depreciation of the bike during the first 36 months – riders receive the full value of their bike minus a deductible.

Material damage caused by an accident, vandalism, animals or natural elements is insured.

Reimbursement for repairs, replacing the bike and fixed accessories is included in the damage protection.

Towing/transporting the bike and the rider's trip home are covered in Germany , the Netherlands , France and Belgium . Emergency cash is provided in other countries.

