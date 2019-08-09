Canyon Coolers: Personal Water Craft Fishing Gets a Facelift with the Fishcool 50 QT Cooler/Bait Tank

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blasting out into the deep blue on a jet ski to that secret shoreline spot to catch fish has never been easier with the Fishcool platform. An efficient, all-in-one, single molded fishing station in the body of a premium cooler can keep provisions ice cold and the day's catch fresh. The Fishcool is specially designed to suit just about any jet ski rear platform.

Fishcool 1 Fishcool 7

The platform of the Fishcool is key – it's designed to securely mount on any PWC with a rear platform. The Fishcool has four rear mounted rod holders, two side mount trolling rod holders, a large volume, insulated cooler/storage section, plenty of lanyard and tie-down points for gear or fuel, and a drop in live well that can be plumbed with a pump (plumbing not included with purchase). It also provides a secure tackle box and ruler. Raised-edge sections on the lid provide the perfect place to set a filet knife, pliers, tackle or bait without them sliding off.

Fitting the Fishcool to a jet ski with a rear platform is a breeze using a few stainless ratchet straps (included with purchase) and it's secure enough to withstand ocean waves and choppy water. The forward facing EZ- Cam lid latches allow access to the contents or bait tank while sitting and can be done one-handed. Two side mount trolling holders are designed to allow access to the contents of the cooler while keeping fishing lines clear. The Fishcool is an efficient system for all varieties of jet ski fishing.

The Fishcool has a 52-quart capacity and weighs 41 pounds when empty. Its rotomolded LDPE construction is injected with environmentally friendly Huntsman High Density PU foam sourced from Alabama. The Fishcool is available in White, Havasu Blue and Grey and has a manufacturer's one-year warranty. With jet ski fishing becoming increasingly popular over the past few years, Canyon Coolers is the North American distributor of the Fishcool jet ski fishing cooler.

Canyon Coolers is a manufacturer renown for creating ridiculously cold, seriously tough coolers that keep food and beverages cold for not just days, but weeks. Developed for river rafters venturing on multiple day trips, the company has developed and enhanced seals, latches and other innovations while maintaining heavy-duty durability and insulating capabilities. Today, Canyon Coolers are regularly used by hunters, anglers, rafters, outdoor enthusiasts — and now PWC fishermen and women. Learn more about Canyon by visiting CanyonCoolers.com, 866-558-3267, or by email at info@canyoncoolers.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Costello

Eric Boatner

219578@email4pr.com

Phone: (928) 774-3486

SOURCE Canyon Coolers

Related Links

https://canyoncoolers.com

