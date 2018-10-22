Canyon Partners Statement Concerning Recent Caesars Media Coverage

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners ("Canyon") today issued the following statement in response to recent media reports that have no basis in fact and as to which Canyon Partners was not provided an opportunity to comment in advance of publication to refute anonymous sources:

"Canyon has not leaked any confidential information relating to Caesars to anyone at any time. It is reckless for anyone to report otherwise. Canyon has faith in the ability of the Caesars management team and board of directors to operate the business, to evaluate any reported transactions and to continue to maximize value for all shareholders."

About Canyon Partners

Founded and partner owned since 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across its investment platform. Canyon specializes in value-oriented special situation investments for endowments, foundations, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and other institutional investors. We invest across a broad range of asset classes, including distressed loans, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, securitized assets, direct investments, real estate, arbitrage, and event-oriented equities. For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.

