Canyudo Launches Social Tasking App to Drive Resurgence in Human Cooperation

Canyudo - a social tasking, marketplace, and event organization app - today introduced its app in closed beta ahead of its forthcoming launch in January 2019.



The Canyudo app, which will first launch in Hong Kong before its global rollout, serves as a virtual town square where users can advertise jobs, tasks, events, or items for sale, with an added benefit of instant transactions with cryptocurrency, in addition to fiat. To encourage charitable endeavours, one-third of all transactions are allocated to registered charities. Users may donate their time, skills, or money to these charities or sell them on the open market.

To fulfil its mission, Canyudo draws on:

Game design for fun and easy ways of incentivizing meaningful actions while amplifying social good

Blockchain technology to promote transparent processes for contracts and process documentation

Simple, noise-free UX to cut through distractions and get things done efficiently

Steve Biddick, Founder and CEO of Canyudo, said, "Our design team learned their trade in the games industry, so we understand the motivating power of a well-devised game. Therefore, we are pleased to introduce the Canyudo app which stimulates prosocial behaviour to fulfil one of our core aims - driving a resurgence in human cooperation."

"The app doesn't just simply get things done; we enhance the ripple effects of good deeds through a pay-it-forward model using an in-app coin to make impact measurable. We look forward to collaborating closely with communities to bring our goal to life."

In May 2016, Canyudo successfully completed its first round of equity funding by surpassing its target in just a month on Seedrs, Europe's largest equity crowdfunding platform, and shortly kick-started its software development by February 2017.

Following these events, Canyudo now invites eligible investors to take part in its second round of fundraising on Seedrs. The funding will be used to bring Canyudo's services to users globally. As of now, the campaign has met 73% of its target and is set to end on January 22, 2019.

About Canyudo

Canyudo has a vision to drive a resurgence in human cooperation by asking users "what can you do?" to contribute within their community or the wider global economy. By leveraging game design to incentivize prosocial behaviour, blockchain to promote record transparency and payment efficiency, Canyudo's app also has a noise-free UX to enable users to get things done while doing social good. Users may advertise jobs, tasks, events, or items for sale in the sharing economy, with the option to transact in cryptocurrency. To learn more about the ongoing Seedrs campaign, please visit seedrs.com/canyudo2, or visit canyu.do for more information.

