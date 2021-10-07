CapabilitySource and BMO GAM Speak on Marketing Successes at Digital Marketing for Financial Services Summit

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, CapabilitySource leadership shared recent successes and strategy insights at the Digital Marketing for Financial Services (DMFS) Midwest Summit. The company served as a gold sponsor and speaker at the virtual conference, which featured speakers from leaders of the industry such as Charles Schwab, Prudential, and CapabilitySource client, Bank of Montreal Global Asset Management (BMO GAM).

Together, CapabilitySource and BMO GAM's marketing leadership highlighted efficiency wins from the leading global investment manager's investment in a collaborative work management solution. Speakers also spoke on best practices for marketing innovation and strategy for maximizing digital return on investment.

"As a sponsor of the DMFS events, we feel we have unique experiences and a responsibility to share what marketing operations solutions are possible." said CapabilitySource President and CEO Glenn Coward.

CapabilitySource's team shares client success as a learning experience for other marketing leaders to benefit from. With hundreds of digital marketing operations solutions designed for financial services clients, CapabilitySource has a pulse on how to navigate the digital landscape and overcome common barriers that result in low user adoption.

"It was a pleasure to share the significant success of the BMO GAM marketing team because their result has been monumental," said Coward. "As a long-time partner of Adobe Workfront, we were able to help personalize the technology to tighten up operations, increase visibility into everyday tasks and increase inflight marketing jobs by 100 percent. What marketing team wouldn't want to double productivity?"

For more details about the BMO GAM solution and the knowledge shared by CapabilitySource, watch the session here. The full case study is also available for download here.

About CapabilitySource: CapabilitySource is a marketing operations consultancy that provides technology strategy, implementation, integration and support services with specializations in collaborative work management and marketing innovation. We help marketers in companies of all sizes use innovative approaches to solve every day, operational challenges and establish unique competitive advantages. Our team delivers solutions that realize up to $1 million in annual cost savings while increasing marketing capacity by up to 30%.

