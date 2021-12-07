Capacitive Stylus Market Size to Grow by USD 51.72 Mn: by Application (tablets, laptops, smartphones, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast Till 2026

One of the key factors driving growth in the capacitive stylus market is the increasing use of laptops. Educational institutions such as schools and universities are adopting laptops in their classrooms owing to factors such as low costs, wireless access, and convenience. Several schools are adopting virtual technologies and providing online courses that allow students to learn at their convenience. All these factors are increasing the demand for laptops, which, in turn, is driving the market growth in focus. Apart from educational intuitions, corporate organizations have been major end-users of laptops. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the demand for laptops due to the increased adoption of the work-from-home (WFH) model by many companies across the globe.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026.

The inadequate cybersecurity measures will be a major challenge for the capacitive stylus market vendors. With the increased digitization of education, the threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and student data privacy have increased. The key reasons for the vulnerability of the educational sector to cyberattacks include the availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices. The inadequacy of the cybersecurity measures adopted by organizations, especially educational institutions and individual learners, is expected to hamper the growth of PCs and tablets and, in turn, affect the global capacitive stylus market adversely.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Capacitive Stylus Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the capacitive stylus market by Application (tablets, laptops, smartphones, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. Therefore, the capacitive stylus market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for capacitive styluses in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increased consumer demand for tablets and laptops and the presence of major vendors operating in the global market will facilitate the capacitive stylus market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Rugged Tablet Market: This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the rugged tablet market by technology (rugged tablet, semi-rugged tablet, and ultra-rugged tablet) and by operating system (Windows, Android, and others). To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Global Capacitive Touchscreen Market: The global market for capacitive touchscreens is positively influenced by factors like the growing smartphone and tablet market and is expected to post a healthy market growth rate of more than 7%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Capacitive Stylus Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 51.72 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Electronics Co. Ltd., Best Buy Co. Inc., Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd, HuntWave Industrial Co. Ltd., KYE Systems Corp, Microsoft Corp., Newell Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd., Wacom Co. Ltd., and WALTOP International Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio