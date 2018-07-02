CapBridge Granted RMO Private Exchange License By MAS; "1exchange" Set To Be Among First Regulated Private Securities Exchanges In Global Financial Centre Singapore

- Highly unique 1X private exchange structure is designed to catalyse liquidity for private companies, prior to an exit event such as an IPO or an M&A situation

- CapBridge and 1X together provide a holistic approach that enhances capital flow for growth companies and improve liquidity options for private investors

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private capital platform CapBridge Pte. Ltd. ("CapBridge"), today announced that it has received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for its associated entity, CapBridge Platform Pte. Ltd., to operate a securities exchange known as 1exchange ("1X") as a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) in Singapore.

Mr Johnson Chen, Founder and CEO of CapBridge said, "The CapBridge private capital platform has a track record of successfully helping global growth companies raise capital, and providing private investors access to such investment opportunities. With the RMO exchange license, we can now offer an even more integrated suite of private capital services to deserving companies seeking growth capital and sophisticated investors looking for alternative growth options."

The 1X private exchange structure is highly unique and designed to catalyse liquidity for private companies, prior to an exit event such as an IPO or an M&A situation. Companies listed on 1X remain private and enjoy more control, greater flexibility and lower costs as compared to a public listing.

Mr Chen added, "Our holistic approach will enhance capital flow for growth companies and improve liquidity options for private investors, benefiting the wider capital market ecosystem in the process. We have been in close consultation with the MAS and deeply appreciate their support of our goal to contribute to a more vibrant Singapore private capital environment; as a fully-compliant and secure exchange platform, we will continue to work closely with MAS to uplift the capital ecosystem."

Together, CapBridge and 1X will provide growth companies with a holistic private capital raising environment. These companies include private operating companies seeking capital, or preparing for liquidity events; late-state, venture-backed companies with shareholder and employees seeking to monetise their shareholdings; and family owned businesses seeking to diversify shareholder base or planning for management transitions.

CapBridge and global blockchain technology leader ConsenSys are working to develop a fully compliant private securities exchange built on the public Ethereum blockchain. In due course, this regulated and secure exchange will offer services that include the listing and trading of security tokens.

The RMO license is effective from 21 November 2018. For more information and registration of interest, companies and investors can visit www.1x.exchange.

About CapBridge Pte Ltd

CapBridge is a global investment syndication platform for private opportunities. The CapBridge co-investment syndication platform serves mid-to-late stage growth companies and the funds that focus on them. Our co-investment model is built with investors in mind. We first bring opportunities to lead investors, who leverage their specific industry knowledge to conduct due diligence, negotiate value adding investment structures, and manage their portfolio positions to the desired exit.

We then open up the same opportunities to co-investors as they leverage on the lead investors' expertise in specific industry fields and diligence work. Co-investors sign with the same terms as the lead investors and realize better risk-adjusted returns and a more likely exit. Companies benefit from working with lead investors who understand their sector well and can directly value-add, as well as broadening the shareholder base with co-investors who can add network connectivity and assist towards a more successful listing further down the road.

The co-investment process is conducted electronically on our intelligent platform, which works ceaselessly to match deals with investors and facilitate the deal process.

CapBridge has a Capital Markets Services License and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Singapore Exchange (SGX) is a strategic partner and shareholder. For more information on the CapBridge co-investment platform, visit www.capbridge.sg.

About 1exchange

1exchange ("1X") is a regulated private securities exchange that provide investors with a unique trading platform to buy and sell private securities in a regulated, centralized and transparent manner.

1X provides an easier and more flexible way to unlock shareholder value and recycle capital for private companies. 1X is designed for private operating companies seeking capital, or preparing for liquidity events; late-state, venture-backed companies with shareholder and employees seeking to monetise their shareholdings; and family owned businesses seeking to diversify shareholder base or planning for management transitions. Our platform allows for professional investors and business owners to trade in and out of their positions.

1X has a Recognised Market Operator License and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Singapore Exchange (SGX) is a strategic partner and shareholder. For more information on 1X, visit www.1x.exchange.

SOURCE CapBridge Pte Ltd

Related Links

http://www.1x.exchange

