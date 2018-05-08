CAPE 2018 will take place in Chongqing, China in September

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chongqing International Auto Parts and Service Exhibition 2018 (CAPE 2018) will be held at Chongqing International Expo Center between September 19 and 21, 2018. The event will be co-hosted by the Shanghai branch of the China Council for The Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), CCPIT Automotive Sub-council, Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd. and the Society of Automotive Engineers of China (SAEC). The organizer is Chongqing Huyu International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Based on access to Auto Shanghai's substantial automotive-related resources as a result of the various co-hosts' active involvement in the biennial international automobile show, this year's 15,000-square-meter event is expected to attract a large number of prestigious Chinese and international auto parts manufacturers, including ADD Industry Zhejiang, Adient, Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner, Bosch, Bridgestone, Dana Incorporated, Denso, Fastgear, Faurecia, Guangzhou Mitsuba Electric, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Honsel, NSK, NTN, Plastic Omnium, Ruili Group, Valeo, Webasto, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, as well as the auto parts subsidiaries of Chinese automotive brands, including BYD, Changan Automobile, Geely Holding, Great Wall Motors, JAC Motors, Yema Auto and Zotye Auto. CAPE 2018 is designed to be the first high-end auto parts promotion and exchange platform in the southwestern region of China.

The audience pre-registration system is now available. Please visit the exhibition's official website (http://www.autopartschina.org/visitor/login) for quick registration.

