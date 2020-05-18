Cape Cod Healthcare and Medline Partner to Enhance Supply Chain Strategy and Outcomes

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new prime vendor partnership with Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Healthcare valued at $18.5 million annually. After being with a previous vendor for several years, the two organizations will now identify new strategies for enhancing operational and clinical efficiencies across two acute care hospital facilities.

"As the Cape Cod Healthcare supply chain continues to evolve, so should our approach to ensuring we're not looking solely at cost but overall value and impact," says John McGrath, director of supply chain services, Cape Cod Healthcare. "Working collaboratively with Medline allows us to leverage their entire scope of expertise in the areas of supply chain logistics and clinical solutions to ultimately help improve our operating performance."

"With Medline's strong service levels, strong value proposition, and aggressive pricing during the bid, Cape Cod Health was impressed with the company's ability to create solutions based on their unique challenges. We look forward to working together to enhance their supply chain to improve the delivery of care," says Jeff Durham, vice president of corporate sales, Medline.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Cape Cod Healthcare

Cape Cod Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare services for residents and visitors of Cape Cod. With more than 450 physicians, 5,700 employees and 790 volunteers, Cape Cod Healthcare has two acute care hospitals, the Cape's leading provider of homecare and hospice services (VNA), a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, an assisted living facility, four urgent care centers and numerous health programs. For more information, visit the Cape Cod Healthcare website at www.capecodhealth.org. Cape Cod Healthcare. Visit www.capecodhealthnews.com for the latest in relevant and credible healthcare news.

