Cape Coral Turns to CIMCON to Enhance Public Safety in Revitalized Downtown

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON , the leading global provider of smart city technologies , announced today that it has been working with the city of Cape Coral, Florida, to improve the quality of life and maintain public safety in the city's vibrant downtown district. The city has deployed CIMCON's NearSky smart city platform along with forty video cameras to help the city's public safety teams and first responders keep Cape Coral a safe and growing community.

Since its incorporation in 1970, Cape Coral has seen dramatic growth - and today has more than 200,000 residents. The city plans for 400,000. To maintain that kind of growth and vibrancy, Cape Coral is working hard to attract young families, dynamic businesses, and tech-savvy seniors. One way of doing this is by making Cape Coral a digital city that offers new amenities like smart parking, information kiosks and public Wi-Fi.

"Today, we are focused on building the services and systems to make Cape Coral the most desirable community on Florida's southwest coast," said Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello. "Our number one responsibility is to keep our citizens safe - especially in these uncertain times of COVID-19 - and that is among the primary goals of our smart city efforts."

To help with this effort, Cape Coral's IT department has relied on the CIMCON NearSky platform to deploy a public safety solution that monitors activity using 40 video cameras deployed on downtown-area streetlights. Data flows through the extensive fiber optics network that forms Cape Coral's digital backbone. Images and videos are stored in the Cape Coral Police Department's video management system where they can be used to help investigate and address public safety issues.

"CIMCON's platform has helped us improve life for our residents," said Michelle Hoffman, Director of IT Services for Cape Coral. "We're lucky to live in a very safe community, but we have already seen the NearSky system help support crime investigation by giving our police video footage to accelerate investigations. We are excited that the platform can grow with us as we continue to expand our city population and the services we offer."

Cape Coral is also using CIMCON's intelligent lighting management system in its downtown area. The lighting system gives the city the ability to provide better quality lighting for area visitors and more effectively manage the city's lighting assets.

"The leadership team at Cape Coral has a clear understanding that smart city technologies can help them make Cape Coral a better city," said Anil Agrawal, CIMCON's CEO. "We appreciate the opportunity to enable their path forward with the NearSky platform and our lighting management system."

Cities and towns can learn more or initiate a customized pilot of the NearSky smart city platform

To learn more about Cape Coral's implementation of CIMCON's solutions, please see the following videos:

https://youtu.be/5W_6luhSrPs

https://youtu.be/P9K5TQmBr4Y

About CIMCON

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based streetlights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information, please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

