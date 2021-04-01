Cape Electrical Supply Expands in Kentucky

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cape Electrical Supply, a subsidiary of Graybar, today announced the acquisition of Richmond Electrical Supply and the opening of a new distribution center in Bowling Green, Ky. These investments expand Cape Electrical Supply's reach and enhance its service platform for customers in Kentucky.

Founded in 2002, Richmond Electrical Supply is a single-location electrical distributor based in Richmond, Ky. Moving forward, the company will operate as Cape Electrical Supply's 15th branch location.

In addition, Cape Electric Supply is expanding its presence in Bowling Green with a new distribution center that offers 20,000 square feet of interior capacity and 15,000 feet of exterior storage. This distribution center complements the current branch facility in Bowling Green and will begin supporting Cape's customers in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama in early April.

"We are pleased to welcome the Richmond Electrical Supply team to Cape Electrical Supply and look forward to achieving long-term success together," said Kyle Thoma, CEO of Cape Electrical Supply. "We are also excited to raise the bar on service for our customers by opening our new distribution center. These investments demonstrate our commitment to growing our business in this region and our dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience."

Cape Electrical Supply operates locations in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Alabama. In business since 1953, the company serves several markets, including commercial construction, industrial, utility, voice/data/video and residential. Cape is a wholly owned subsidiary of Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America. Graybar is a leading distributor of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and a provider of related supply chain management and logistics services.

