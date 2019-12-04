Capella Space Appoints RSI as Marketing Partner in India

SAN FRANCISCO and HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space , an information services company providing Earth observation data on demand, today announced Remote Sensing Instruments (RSI) will be the marketing partner of Capella Space products in India and will provide global access to other markets outside of India. The multi-million-dollar partnership gives businesses in the region access to Capella's on-demand, very high-resolution (VHR) synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data.

"India is one of the most advanced users of satellite remote sensing technology for use in disaster management, urban development, natural resources, environmental monitoring, and national security," said Kumar VR Buragadda, CEO of RSI. "Currently, commercial and government customers don't have access to on-demand SAR data, which is invaluable for a range of applications — especially disaster management. After evaluating all the SAR providers, we chose to work with Capella Space due to its unrivaled technology, near real-time data delivery, highest resolution of SAR imagery commercially available and its commitment to customer service. Capella stands apart by addressing the needs of commercial and government customers in India."

Capella will start commercial operations in 2020 with the launch of its first commercial SAR satellite named Sequoia in Q1 and six more scheduled to launch in the second half of 2020. Capella will complete its 36 small satellite constellation in 2022, offering sub-0.5-meter X-band SAR data for commercial and government applications.

"RSI is a trusted partner in India with more than 34 years of experience in the remote sensing business," said Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space. "With deep connections and on-the-ground experience working with remote sensing data in India, we are well-positioned to deliver exceptional services to organizations throughout the region. RSI is an ideal partner to help a range of governments and businesses harness the power of an industry first: very high-resolution SAR data on-demand."

