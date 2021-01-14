Capewell Aerial Systems Names Gregory Bloom New President and CEO

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell Aerial Systems, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of safety, tactical, parachute, and aerial delivery products for the defense, public safety, and law enforcement communities, today announced that Gregory Bloom will join the company as its President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Bloom will be added to the company's board of directors.

"We are very excited to have Greg join Capewell following his many years of successful leadership within the aerospace and defense industry," said Lane Wiggers, operating partner at Argosy Private Equity. "After an extensive search to find an accomplished individual to assume the leadership of Capewell, it is clear that Greg is the right leader to oversee a strong growth agenda during the next phase in Capewell's illustrious history. Greg is a proven leader who we are confident can leverage Capewell's 140 years of successfully supporting the United States Government and deliver tremendous value to our customers and stakeholders."

Bloom is an experienced senior executive with more than two decades of leadership in the aerospace and defense industry. Previously he served as a partner and Chief Operating Officer at Acorn Growth Companies where he was responsible for the profitable growth of Acorn's aerospace and defense operating companies. Bloom currently serves as the FBI's Defense Industry Sector Chief for the Bureau's West Coast InfraGard association.

"I am honored to lead the talented men and women of Capewell Aerial Systems who are uniformly passionate about providing mission-critical solutions for those that put themselves at risk to protect and serve others," Bloom said. "I am looking forward to working with the highly competent leadership team at Capewell and build upon the company's leadership in supplying Life Support & Safety Products, Aerial Delivery Systems & Parachute Related Products, Timers & Sensors, and Technical Services.

Bloom has spent the majority of his three-decade career dedicated to the aerospace and defense industry-leading hyper-growth strategies for multiple companies. Prior to Acorn, Bloom served as the president of Seal Science, Inc., a California based aerospace and defense contractor, President and CEO of MSM Industries, Inc., in Corona, California, as an operating general manager, and as a financial executive at KB Home, and was the founder and CEO of SAFC, a boutique investment corporation. Bloom began his career in corporate finance as an investment banker at Prudential Securities in New York City.

Bloom is a leading advocate and spokesman for the aerospace and defense industry representing the voice of the small and mid-sized companies making up the majority of the national security industry sector. He has been an active leader at the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) serving as a member of the Executive Committee and as the Vice Chairman of AIA's SMC executive committee. On behalf of the defense industrial base, Bloom testified before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and was a featured panelist at the Reagan National Defense Forum. He has been a frequent contributor to the national news media, as well as serving as a subject matter expert on global issues impacting the industrial base.

Bloom holds a Bachelor of Arts from UCLA in economics/business, a Masters in Business Administration from the Anderson School at UCLA, and is acquiring his Certificate in Defense Technology from Georgia Institute in Technology. Bloom is an active member in AIA, NDIA, AIAA, ASNE, and the Navy League.

About Capewell Aerial Systems

Founded in 1881, Capewell Aerial Systems is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of safety, tactical, parachute, and aerial delivery products for the defense, public safety, and law enforcement communities. Operating out of Meadow of Dan, Virginia and South Windsor, Connecticut, the company offers four core product segments of mission-critical components and systems: Life Support & Safety Products, Aerial Delivery Systems & Parachute Related, Timers & Sensors, and Technical Services. Capewell also offers a robust portfolio of capabilities and manufacturing techniques, including Technical Sewing and RF Welding, Machining, Precision Assembly, and Technical Services/Engineering/Distribution. The Company maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is viewed as a vital part of the supply chain. https://capewellaerialsystems.com

SOURCE Capewell Aerial Systems

Related Links

https://capewellaerialsystems.com

