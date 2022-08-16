CAPEX.com announces share dealing product - CAPEX Invest - special promotion for the first 1,000 registered investors

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech brokerage CAPEX expands product range, offering more than 5,000 shares from top global stock exchanges – exclusive pre-launch promotion gives the first 1,000 investors 0 commission for 1 month.

CAPEX, leading global multi-licensed fintech broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments LTD, unveils the pre-launch promotion for their newest product: CAPEX Invest – share dealing for more than 5,000 stocks.

Capex Invest

Traders can go to CAPEX.com and sign up for the 0-commission pre-launch campaign.

CAPEX Invest gives direct access to more than 5,000 shares from the biggest global exchanges. CAPEX is aligning with a growing industry trend, increasing the range of available products. CAPEX goes into conventional investment services, adding a new dimension to the company's growing product offering as it expands into a cross-asset fintech firm.

Octavian Patrascu, CAPEX CEO: "CAPEX Invest confirms that we continuously listen and adapt our offer to our traders' requests. We embrace all changes and strive to deliver a simple yet competitive product. Our mission is to organize access to financial products for all clients. We are happy to release our second business vertical, CAPEX Invest - our share dealing product. Soon, we will launch multiple other verticals, split into different modules, expanding our product range globally. I also want to assure our international audiences this new product will soon be available in all regions we operate; the next launch is scheduled for our Middle-Eastern investors through our ADGM-regulated Abu Dhabi firm."

Investors can buy, sell, and hold more than 5,000 of the world's most popular stocks from major indices in the US, UK, Germany, and others. It enables investors to map out their strategies with advanced integrated charts, using cutting-edge technology to provide ultimate control over their investments.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at CAPEX, commented: "The first 1,000 traders who create a CAPEX Invest account will benefit from 0 commission on all transactions for one month. We think everyone should have the chance to diversify their investments and take advantage of market opportunities without being forced to deal with commissions or deposit and withdrawal costs. There are only 1,000 available spots, so time is of the essence."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868526/Capex_Invest.jpg

SOURCE Key Way Investments LTD