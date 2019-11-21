Capgemini appoints Elfije Lemaitre as North American energy practice lead

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capgemini has named Elfije Lemaitre as Head of its North American energy practice. She oversees strategy and growth for the sector in North America, which collaborates with some of the world's leading energy companies to unlock value and accelerate digital transformation during a time of significant industry disruption.

Lemaitre has deep experience leading transformation programs for energy and petrochemical companies. Her project experience spans growth strategies, post-merger integration, cost-takeout, digital transformations and more.

"Oil and gas companies are looking for new ways to reduce costs and improve performance as they respond to the inherently volatile global marketplace. The industry is ripe to leverage new technologies to streamline operations, increase transparency and efficiency of supply chains, and engage more effectively with suppliers and customers," said Randy Cozzens, Executive Vice President and Director of the Energy, Utilities and Chemicals Market Unit at Capgemini in North America. "Elfije has experience helping energy companies transform across their lifecycle and deploying technology to unlock business value, and we're thrilled she's here."

"Capgemini's energy practice excels in collaborating with clients because of its intense focus on talent and innovation," said Lemaitre. "I'm excited to join a team with such diverse skills to help energy companies grow and drive innovation through state-of-the-art technology."

Capgemini has offerings tailored for the distinct needs of the upstream, liquified natural gas, midstream and downstream segments. It helps modernize operations and processes to expand existing business value, while simultaneously driving innovation and creating value through new products, services and experiences.

Biography of Elfije Lemaitre:

Prior to joining Capgemini, Lemaitre was a Managing Director at Accenture and led its North America Downstream Oil & Gas Industry Practice. She also served as the North America growth lead for innovative areas of the energy market such as digital supply chain, trading, optimization and analytics, as well as worker productivity. During Lemaitre's more than 15 years at the company, she led projects for energy, non-profit and government clients. She is based in the Houston area with her husband and two children, and is involved with multiple community organizations. She received her Bachelor of Science in International Economics from Georgetown University, her Masters of Science in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines, and her second Masters in Petroleum Economics and Management from Institut Français du Pétrole (IFP School).

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion (about $15.6 billion USD at 2018 average rate). Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

